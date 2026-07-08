E-2 Visa Case Study: Tech Investor from New Zealand Approved in Under Two Months

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of a new E-2 Treaty Investor visa for a tech investor from New Zealand who works in algorithmic trading and AI analytics. The E-2 visa was approved through consular processing in under two months.

Investment Funds, such as quantitative hedge funds and asset management firms, increasingly rely on data, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics to guide their decisions. A company that builds this type of technology can grow into a strong U.S. enterprise. To support an E-2 visa, however, the company must show more than potential. The company needs real investment, active operations, and a credible path to growth.

Our client first received E-2 status in 2020 and began building an analytics company in the United States. Over time, the business evolved: a new investor joined, and the company shifted its focus to algorithmic trading and AI-driven predictions. Because the original business plan no longer matched this new direction, the right path forward was a fresh E-2 application rather than an extension of the existing one. Immigration Attorney Hugo Rojas built that new application around the updated business and guided the client to approval.