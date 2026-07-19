E-2 Visa Case Study: E-2 Change of Status Approval for Canadian Investor Launching Florida Land-Clearing Business

Colombo & Hurd secured an E-2 Treaty Investor change of status for a Canadian investor developing a land-clearing and site-preparation business in Central Florida. The investor was already living in the United States on a different non-immigrant status through his employment. USCIS approved the change of status in only 18 days, allowing the client to remain in the United States to direct and grow the enterprise.

The investor identified land-clearing and site-preparation services as a practical business opportunity in Central Florida, where residential, commercial, and agricultural projects regularly require cleared, leveled, and prepared land before construction or productive use can begin. The investor structured the company around services with clear commercial demand, including clearing, grading, and site finishing for property owners, builders, contractors, and agricultural clients.

The investor’s E-2 change of status petition was supported by a real investment, a detailed business plan, and clear evidence that he would lead the company himself. This case study explains how the petition was structured and what made it successful.

The client was represented by Colombo & Hurd Immigration Attorney Dallan Bunce.

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