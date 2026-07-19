E-2 Visa Case Study: E-2 Change of Status Approval for Canadian Investor Launching Florida Land-Clearing Business

Investor
Colombo & Hurd secured an E-2 Treaty Investor change of status for a Canadian investor developing a land-clearing and site-preparation business in Central Florida. The investor was already living in the United States on a different non-immigrant status through his employment. USCIS approved the change of status in only 18 days, allowing the client to remain in the United States to direct and grow the enterprise.
The investor identified land-clearing and site-preparation services as a practical business opportunity in Central Florida, where residential, commercial, and agricultural projects regularly require cleared, leveled, and prepared land before construction or productive use can begin. The investor structured the company around services with clear commercial demand, including clearing, grading, and site finishing for property owners, builders, contractors, and agricultural clients.
The investor’s E-2 change of status petition was supported by a real investment, a detailed business plan, and clear evidence that he would lead the company himself. This case study explains how the petition was structured and what made it successful.
The client was represented by Colombo & Hurd Immigration Attorney Dallan Bunce.
Building a Florida Business Through The E-2 Visa
Our client is a Canadian investor with a background in workforce coordination and equipment-based service work. He knew how to manage crews, coordinate schedules, oversee equipment, and keep projects moving safely. That experience gave him a practical foundation for the company he planned to build in the United States.
This type of work demands careful planning and constant safety awareness. When the client decided to invest, he focused his business on clearing, leveling, digging, and preparing sites for residential, commercial, and agricultural customers who need a parcel made ready before construction or other use.
As a treaty investor, our client intended to lead the company himself, managing daily operations, coordinating workers and subcontractors, building customer relationships, and guiding growth across the region.
Filing a Complete E-2 Case Within a Tight Status Window
A successful E-2 change of status petition requires proof that the investor has taken concrete steps to operate a U.S. business. USCIS reviews ownership, real investment, business activity, and the investor’s role in directing the investment enterprise.
Timing drove this case. The client’s family had previously held L-1 status through his employment. After that employment ended, the family had only a limited window of time to request a change to E-2 status. Attorney Bunce moved quickly to prepare the filing within that window and document the client’s eligibility.
The key was showing that this was not just a business idea. The company had taken real steps toward operating and serving customers.
Clear Evidence of Investment, Control, and Business Activity
The petition clearly supported three points: the client owned the business, had invested in it, and planned to run it himself. The petition also documented how the client funded the venture, including equipment, setup costs, marketing, insurance, and other initial needs. Because some expenses had been paid from his personal accounts before the company bank account was opened, our legal team had to carefully untangle and trace each payment back to the business. Together, the records showed a company that was real and ready to serve customers.
E-2 Change of Status Approved in 18 Days with Premium Processing
USCIS approved the client’s E-2 change of status in 18 days through premium processing, with no Request for Evidence (RFE). The clean, no-RFE approval reflected the strength and clarity of the petition, and it let the client remain in the United States as an E-2 treaty investor to lead his land-clearing and site-preparation business.
The approval also gave the client and his family a lawful path forward after their prior status ended. The petition documented a substantial investment in equipment, marketing, and startup costs, along with clear evidence of the client’s ownership, business activity, and role in directing the enterprise.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|E-2 Treaty Investor Change of Status
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Professional Field
|Investor in Land-Clearing and Site-Preparation Services
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Outcome
|Approved
|Processing Timeline
|18 days
|Lead Attorney
|Dallan Bunce
|Date of Approval
|December 16, 2025
“This case required close attention to timing and evidence. We also had to look carefully at ownership, source of funds, and how the investment reached the business. Those details can make or break an E-2 change of status case.”