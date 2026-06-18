E-2 Visa for Australian Investors

Australian citizens who plan to invest in and actively manage a U.S. business can apply for the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa through U.S. consulates in Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth. The E-2 is available to Australian nationals under the U.S.-Australia Free Trade Agreement, which also creates some Australia-specific terms worth understanding before you apply, including a two-year visa validity that differs from what most other treaty countries receive.

This page covers the E-2 eligibility requirements, what the two-year visa term means in practice, how the consulate application process works in Australia, and what documentation you will need to submit.

E-2 Visa Requirements for Australian Nationals

The E-2 visa has five independently reviewed requirements. Each requirement must be met on its own terms.

Australian Citizenship

The applicant must hold Australian citizenship at the time of application. Permanent residents of Australia who are not citizens cannot use Australian residency as the basis for an E-2 application. Eligibility is tied to citizenship, not geography. At least 50% of the investing business must be owned by Australian nationals or nationals of other E-2 treaty countries.

Substantial Investment

The investment must be real, committed, and at risk. Funds that have already been deployed into a genuine U.S. enterprise satisfy this requirement. An escrow arrangement, in which funds are committed and held pending visa approval, is also a recognized and accepted structure for Australian investors in start-up cases.

There is no fixed statutory minimum. The investment must be substantial relative to the total cost of the business. In practice, E-2 investments typically begin at around $100,000, though the right figure varies significantly by industry and business type.

For a full breakdown of what constitutes a substantial investment, see E-2 Visa Investment Requirements.

Active Direction and Development

The applicant must enter the United States to develop and direct the enterprise. Passive investment does not satisfy the E-2 standard. The applicant must hold at least 50% ownership or exercise operational control through a documented executive or managerial role.

Non-Marginal Business

The business must demonstrate a realistic capacity to generate more income than is needed to support the investor’s household. A business whose revenue only covers the investor’s personal living costs is considered marginal under E-2 adjudication standards. The business plan must reflect genuine economic contribution, which typically means a credible path to hiring U.S. employees.

For an in-depth understanding of the E-2 Visa, read our complete guide here.

E-2 Visa Duration: What Australian Nationals Need to Know

Australian nationals receive a two-year, multiple-entry E-2 visa, in contrast to many treaty countries that receive a five-year E-2 visa stamp. The difference is set by the terms of the U.S.-Australia Free Trade Agreement and has no bearing on eligibility, investment requirements, or the strength of an application.

The two-year figure refers to the visa stamp validity. Each entry into the United States grants a fresh two-year period of authorized stay, recorded on Form I-94, the Arrival/Departure Record. The I-94 date is the controlling document for how long you may remain in the country. The visa stamp expiration date and the I-94 date are two separate things. An investor whose I-94 has expired is out of status, regardless of what the visa stamp shows.

The E-2 visa can be renewed without limit. Renewal applications are filed through the applicable U.S. consulate in Australia each time the stamp expires, provided the business remains operational and the investment remains active. For renewal requirements, see E-2 Visa Extension Requirements.

Key advice: Track your I-94 admission date. That date determines when your authorized stay ends. The shorter stamp validity for Australians does not limit how long you can operate your U.S. business, it simply means you renew more frequently than investors from some other countries.

Applying Through U.S. Consulates in Australia

Australian nationals apply for the E-2 visa through the U.S. consulates in Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth. Which consulate handles your application depends on your state or territory of residence. The U.S. Embassy in Canberra does not process visa applications. Each consulate accepts E-2 applications by email.

Consulate States and Territories Served Approx. Processing Window U.S. Consulate General, Sydney New South Wales, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Norfolk Island 2 to 4 weeks to receive interview date; interview typically 1 to 2 weeks after notification U.S. Consulate General, Melbourne Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Northern Territory 4 to 6 weeks from submission to interview U.S. Consulate General, Perth Western Australia Contact consulate for current timeline

Sydney schedules E-2 visa interviews on Thursdays. If your application is submitted to Sydney, plan your availability and travel accordingly. Melbourne does not restrict interviews to a single day of the week.

Both Sydney and Melbourne accept applications electronically. The complete application package, including the DS-160, the DS-156E, the business plan, and all supporting financial documentation, is submitted by email before the interview is scheduled.