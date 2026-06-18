E-2 Visa for Argentine Investors

The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa allows Argentine entrepreneurs to invest in and operate a U.S. business while living in the United States. Argentine citizens qualify through the investment treaty between the United States and Argentina, an agreement that has been in place for decades and gives Argentine nationals a clear path to the U.S. market.

Argentine investors use the E-2 to expand existing operations, launch new companies, buy franchises, or open a U.S. office. Common industries include engineering services, construction, logistics, food services, retail, and commercial maintenance. Spouses and children may also qualify for dependent status under the same application.

Colombo & Hurd has successfully represented Argentine investors in E-2 matters through the Buenos Aires consulate and through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Our attorneys advise clients in Spanish and English. This guide covers everything Argentine investors need to know about obtaining an E-2 visa.

What Is the E-2 Visa?

The E-2 visa lets investors from qualifying treaty countries start, buy, or run a business in the United States. It is built for business owners who will be hands-on, actively managing the company they invest in.

There is no set minimum investment amount. USCIS looks at the size of the investment relative to the type of business and whether the company can realistically operate and grow. The business must be real and active, not a holding vehicle or passive asset.

Spouses and unmarried children under 21 may also qualify for dependent E-2 status. In many cases, spouses may be eligible for work authorization while living in the United States.

Investors seeking a full explanation of E-2 visa eligibility rules, investment standards, and business requirements can review our complete E-2 guide.

Treaty Basis for Argentine Applicants

Argentina has a bilateral investment treaty with the United States that makes Argentine nationals eligible for the E-2 visa. Eligibility is based on citizenship, not where you live or where you were born. Naturalized Argentine citizens qualify on the same basis as those born in Argentina.

You can confirm Argentina’s current treaty status on the active E-2 treaty nations page.

E-2 Visa Eligibility Criteria

E-2 eligibility for Argentine nationals depends on three things: your nationality, the nature of your investment, and your role in running the business.

You must invest in a company you will actively manage. That means owning at least 50% of the business or holding a management role with real decision-making authority. Buying stocks or holding property without running a business does not qualify.

The investment must be substantial relative to the cost of the business you are entering. The money must be fully committed and at risk, meaning you could lose it if the business fails. You also need to show that the funds came from a legal source.

The business itself must be viable. It should be capable of generating income beyond what is needed just to support you and your family. Many successful E-2 businesses also contribute to the local economy through hiring and growth.

For a detailed breakdown of how investment amounts are evaluated, read our guide: E-2 Visa Investment Requirements Explained.

Source-of-Funds Documentation for Argentine Applicants

For Argentine investors, source-of-funds documentation is one of the most carefully reviewed parts of the E-2 application, and one of the areas where good preparation makes the biggest difference. Argentina’s history of currency controls (“cepo cambiario”) and Argentina’s Central Bank (BCRA) regulations mean that consular officers will look closely at how investment funds were accumulated, documented, and transferred to the United States. With the right documentation in place, most applicants are well-positioned to meet these requirements successfully.

Your document package needs to tell a clear, complete story: where the money came from, how it built up over time, and how it was transferred to the United States. Any gaps or inconsistencies in that story are among the most common reasons applications are delayed or refused.

The specific documentation required will vary depending on how the investment funds were earned, accumulated, and transferred. Depending on the circumstances of the case, consular officers may request documents that include, but are not limited to, the following:

Document Type Purpose Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos (AFIP) tax returns (several years) Shows legally reported income in Argentina Argentine bank account statements Traces how funds are accumulated and moved Property sale records and title documents Documents funds from real estate sales Business financial statements Supports funds from a business sale or earnings Currency exchange documentation Shows the transfer complied with BCRA rules U.S. bank records showing fund receipt Confirms that the money arrived in the United States

E-2 Success Stories

Colombo & Hurd has represented Argentine investors across various businesses, securing E-2 visas for the following investors, among others:

E-2 Visa for an Argentine Food Truck Business at U.S. Ski Resorts

An Argentine investor secured a five-year E-2 visa to run a food truck business at two major U.S. ski resorts, selling empanadas, churros, and hot chocolate during the winter season. The visa let him live in the United States with his wife and child while running the business as General Director.

E-2 Extension Approved in 8 Days for Argentine Investor in South Florida

An Argentine investor who managed a pressure cleaning business in South Florida grew his company’s gross revenue by about 31% over two years. We built the extension petition around that growth record, supported by clean financials and a clear paper trail showing how the original investment was used. The extension was approved in 8 days through premium processing, with no Request for Evidence (RFE).

Applying at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires

If you are already in the United States on a valid visa, you may be able to apply for a change of status to E-2 directly through USCIS, without a consular interview or a trip back to Argentina.

If you apply from outside the United States, you will generally submit your E-2 application through the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires (Av. Colombia 4300, Palermo). The Buenos Aires consular post closely scrutinizes E-2 applications, particularly source-of-funds documentation, business viability, and investment structure. As a result, applicants need extensive preparation and a carefully organized evidentiary record before filing.

Most investors begin by evaluating eligibility, structuring the investment, documenting the source of funds, and assembling evidence that addresses potential consular concerns before the interview.

The application includes two government forms, the DS-160 and the DS-156E, along with a comprehensive supporting package that documents the investment, ownership structure, source of funds, and business plan. After completing the application package, applicants submit their materials and attend an in-person consular interview at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Preparation often takes several weeks, especially when applicants need to document complex financial histories or multiple sources of investment capital. Interview availability and processing timelines also vary. Because consular officers in Buenos Aires carefully review E-2 applications, investors should prepare thoroughly before filing.

For more on what to expect with timing, see our guide on E-2 Visa Processing Time.

How Long Is the E-2 Visa Valid?

Argentine nationals are generally eligible for a 5-year, multiple-entry E-2 visa. Always check the current reciprocity schedule at travel.state.gov before applying, as the terms can change.

Two terms that often cause confusion:

Term What It Means Visa stamp validity How long you can use the visa to request entry into the United States. For Argentine nationals, this is generally 5 years. Authorized period of stay (I-94) How long you are permitted to stay in the United States per entry. For all E-2 holders, this is typically 2 years, regardless of the visa stamp.

There are two things to keep track of: how long your visa stamp is valid, and how long you are authorized to stay per entry. These are not the same things. Your visa stamp may be valid for five years, but each time you enter the United States, your authorized stay is typically two years, recorded on your I-94, not the stamp.

When your I-94 period comes to an end, you will need to take action to maintain your status. The right steps depend on your specific situation, so speaking with an immigration attorney before your I-94 expires is important.

As long as your business stays active and meets E-2 requirements, your status can be maintained indefinitely.

Green Card Options for Argentine E-2 Investors

The E-2 is not a green card. It does not lead to permanent residence on its own. But that does not mean permanent residence is out of reach. Many Argentine E-2 investors pursue a green card at the same time, through a separate process.

The two most common options are:

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver is for business owners and professionals whose work benefits the United States in a meaningful way. It does not require a job offer or employer sponsorship, which makes it a practical fit for many E-2 investors.

The EB-5 immigrant investor program is for investors who can commit at least $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area, or $1,050,000 in a standard area, and create at least 10 full-time jobs in the United States. A successful EB-5 application leads directly to a green card. Investors considering the regional center route should also be aware that the program is currently authorized through September 30, 2026. Read the full insight here.

Argentine nationals currently have no significant backlog in either the EB-2 NIW or EB-5 categories, which means shorter wait times compared to many other countries. Colombo & Hurd handles both pathways. If permanent residence is part of your long-term plan, we can help you build your case toward it from the beginning of the process.

E-2 Visa for Argentine Investors: Key Facts at a Glance

Feature Detail Treaty basis U.S.–Argentina Bilateral Investment Treaty Minimum investment No statutory minimum; Visa stamp validity Generally 5 years, multiple entries (verify at travel.state.gov) Per-entry authorized stay Up to 2 years (I-94) Renewable Yes, indefinitely while the business remains active Work authorization for spouse Yes, eligible after entry Direct path to green card No

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Argentine citizens apply for the E-2 visa?

Yes. Argentine nationals qualify through the bilateral investment treaty between the United States and Argentina. Eligibility is based on citizenship, not where you were born, so naturalized Argentine citizens may also apply.

What are the source-of-funds requirements for Argentine E-2 applicants?

You must show that your investment money was legally earned and properly transferred to the United States. Because of Argentina’s history of currency controls and BCRA regulations, consular officers often ask for AFIP tax returns, bank records, property sale documents, and business financial statements. The stronger and more complete your documentation, the better your chances.

How much do I need to invest for an E-2 visa?

There is no fixed minimum. The amount that qualifies depends on the type and cost of the business. The investment must be committed, at risk, and tied to a real, operating business.

Can my spouse and children come with me on an E-2 visa?

Yes. Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 can apply for dependent E-2 status. Your spouse receives employment authorization in the United States, and your children can attend school.

What happens if I receive an RFE on my E-2 case?

An RFE means USCIS needs more information before making a decision. RFEs on E-2 cases often focus on source-of-funds documentation, how the investment was used, or the structure of the business. For applications filed at the Buenos Aires consulate, the equivalent is administrative processing, a less defined review period that can extend timelines.

Legal Guidance for Argentine E-2 Investors

A strong E-2 case requires a clear investment structure, well-documented source of funds, and a business that holds up to scrutiny from the start.

Our team works with Argentine investors through the Buenos Aires consulate and through USCIS. Whether you are starting a new business, acquiring an existing one, or planning a long-term move to the United States, we can help you think through your options before you file.

To get started, schedule a consultation to review your investment, business goals, and the immigration strategy that fits your situation.