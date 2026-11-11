E-2 Renewal Approved for a Mexican Investor: What the Record Needed to Show

The practical lesson

In an E-2 renewal case, the consulate has already accepted the initial investment, the source of funds, and the business plan. The record therefore needs to show two things: that the company is still a real, operating business, and that each change since the first approval is a natural extension of what was approved. A renewal built on those two points was approved on October 23, 2026, by the U.S. Consulate General in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, following the client's interview. The approval also covers his spouse.

Who the client is

The client is an investor from Mexico who started a U.S. business in 2021 as a vehicle towing operation, funded entirely with his personal savings. Working in that trade, he saw a local need for reliable used vehicles backed by financing and service in one place. Within two years, the company expanded into used-vehicle sales under its own trade name. It now buys vehicles at authorized auctions, coordinates inspections and repairs, sells at retail, arranges customer financing, and provides service after the sale. A second location was leased in 2026, and the company employs seven workers in the United States. The client is sole owner and chief executive.

How the record was assembled

The renewal record kept its focus on the company's operations and followed the sequence of its growth.

Corporate documents showed continuity. Registration documents, the trade name filing, and the leases for both locations traced the business from 2021 through each stage of expansion and confirmed it had stayed active and in good standing.

Financial and payroll records showed capacity. They documented a company earning well beyond what the owner and his spouse needed to live on, with seven employees on regular payroll and two operating locations. The company's website and social media showed an active public presence.

The client's role was documented. The record showed him as sole owner and chief executive, responsible for strategy, operations, and decisions affecting both locations.

The sequence of growth was explained. The trade name filing and sales records placed the move into used-vehicle sales as an outgrowth of the towing operation, serving the same customers. The 2026 lease followed that same expansion.

What this case does not show

A renewal is decided individually. A record organized this way shows how one business was documented, and it does not indicate how another case will be decided, where the changes to the business and its finances will differ.

Outcome

The renewed E-2 Treaty Investor visa was issued on October 23, 2026. The client can continue to travel to and from the United States in E-2 status for his authorized period, directing the company and leading its expansion at home and abroad.

Case overview