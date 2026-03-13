E-2 Mexico Visa to US- Complete Guide for Mexican Entrepreneurs (2026)

The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa allows Mexican entrepreneurs to invest in and run a U.S. business while residing in the United States in E-2 status. Because Mexico is an E-2 treaty country, Mexican nationals may qualify for this category. To be approved, the E-2 generally requires a “substantial” investment (there is no fixed dollar minimum) active involvement in directing and developing the enterprise, and at least 50% ownership or another form of operational control. Unlike a green card, it’s a temporary visa that can be renewed indefinitely as long as the business remains operational.

This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining an E-2 visa, from investment planning and eligibility to application steps and renewal strategy.

What is the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa?

The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa is a non-immigrant category that allows eligible nationals of E-2 treaty countries to enter the United States to develop and direct a U.S. business in which they have invested a substantial amount of capital. Mexico is an E-2 treaty country (effective January 1, 1994), which means Mexico nationals may qualify for E-2 classification.

The E-2 differs from other business visa options in several important ways:

Investment-based eligibility: Instead of employer sponsorship, you invest your own funds in a U.S. enterprise that you will actively run.

Renewable status (with continued eligibility): E-2 status can be renewed indefinitely in two-year increments as long as your business continues to operate successfully.

Family inclusion: Your spouse is work-authorized incident to status (and may also apply for an Employment Authorization Document if desired), and your unmarried children under 21 may live and study in the U.S.

Not a green card: The E-2 is a non-immigrant visa and does not provide permanent residence on its own. Any green card option would require a separate application based on eligibility.

The E-2 visa serves Mexican entrepreneurs who want to establish or purchase a business in the United States without immediately committing to permanent immigration. It provides flexibility to test the U.S. market, grow an enterprise, and maintain the option to return to Mexico when the business venture concludes.

E-2 Visa Requirements for Mexican Citizens

Mexican nationals must meet several specific requirements to qualify for an E-2 visa. Understanding these criteria helps you determine whether this visa category fits your circumstances and then prepare a strong application.

Treaty Nationality

You must be a citizen of Mexico to qualify. Permanent residents of Mexico who hold citizenship from non-treaty countries do not qualify for the E-2 visa. If you hold dual citizenship, you can qualify based on your Mexican nationality. Because E-2 visa issuance is tied to treaty nationality, petitioners are typically issued the visa in the passport of the treaty country.

The treaty nationality requirement extends to business ownership. If you’re applying as an employee rather than the principal investor, the business must be at least 50% owned by Mexican nationals.

Substantial Investment

You must invest or be actively investing a substantial amount of capital in a bona fide U.S. enterprise. There is no fixed minimum investment amount specified in immigration law. As a general standard applied in E-2 adjudications, the investment must be:

Substantial in relation to the total cost of the enterprise: For a small service business requiring $150,000 to launch, a $100,000 investment would often be considered substantial. For a manufacturing facility requiring $2 million in startup costs, $100,000 would often not be substantial.

Sufficient to ensure the investor’ financial commitment and the enterprise’s ability to operate: The investment amount should be enough to make the business viable and likely to succeed, not just barely operational.

At risk: The capital must be subject to partial or total loss if the business fails. Money sitting in a bank account doesn’t count. The funds must be spent or irrevocably committed through binding contracts.

In practice, many approvable E-2 cases involve six-figure investments, but some viable lower-overhead businesses may qualify with less if the investment is substantial for that specific enterprise and fully supports launch/ operations. Through our work with Mexican entrepreneurs, we’ve seen investments range from $80,000 for small consulting firms to several hundred thousand dollars for restaurants, franchises, and technology companies.

Active and Operating Enterprise

The business must be a real, active commercial enterprise that produces services or goods for profit. Passive investments don’t qualify. Here’s what this means:

No speculative or idle investments: Simply buying property or holding undeveloped land doesn’t qualify. The enterprise must engage in commercial activity.

Not marginal: The business must have the present or future capacity to generate more than enough income to provide a minimal living for you and your family. While job creation can strongly support an E-2 case, the key standard is that the enterprise is not “marginal.”

Operational or about to be operational: The business should either be actively running or on the verge of operations with most startup activities completed.

Ownership and Control

You must own at least 50% of the U.S. business or possess operational control through other means such as managerial position or corporate structure. Control can be demonstrated through:

Majority ownership (50% or more of shares)

Voting rights that give you decision-making authority

Position as managing member or director with operational control

Corporate bylaws or operating agreements that grant you control

If you’re applying as an employee of a Mexican-owned company rather than the principal investor, you must hold an executive or supervisory position or possess specialized skills essential to the business.

Intent to Depart

The E-2 is a non-immigrant visa, so you must maintain intent to leave the United States when your E-2 status ends. This doesn’t mean you can’t live in the U.S. for many years through renewals. It means you acknowledge the temporary nature of the visa and don’t state an intent to remain permanently without a lawful change/ extension of status.

You’ll typically sign a statement of intent to depart as part of the application. Having property, family, or other connections in Mexico supports this requirement, though consular officers understand that E-2 investors often establish strong roots in the U.S. over time.

Develop and Direct the Enterprise

You must be coming to the U.S. specifically to develop and direct the business. This means active involvement in management and operations, not passive investment. You should be prepared to demonstrate:

Your role in day-to-day business decisions

Strategic planning responsibilities

Operational oversight duties

Managerial control over hiring, finances, and business direction

While you can hire managers to handle certain functions, ultimate control and responsibility should rest with you as the treaty investor.

Success Stories: Mexican Entrepreneurs Who Obtained E-2 Visas

Through our work with Mexican entrepreneurs, we’ve seen numerous successful E-2 applications across various industries. While we cannot disclose client identities, these examples illustrate common scenarios.

Note: E-2 has no fixed minimum investment; amounts vary based on the business model and what is needed to launch and operate.

Technology Services Entrepreneur

A software developer from Guadalajara invested $180,000 to establish a software development consultancy in Austin, Texas. The investment covered:

Office space lease and setup: $45,000

Computer equipment and software licenses: $35,000

Initial marketing and website development: $25,000

Working capital for first year operations: $60,000

Legal and professional services: $15,000

The business plan demonstrated demand for specialized software development services from U.S. companies seeking to outsource projects. Within two years of operations, the company employed four U.S. developers and generated annual revenue exceeding $500,000.

The E-2 visa was approved with strengths that included the investment being substantial relative to the business type, clearly documented, and supported a viable business model. The entrepreneur’s technical expertise and active management role were well-established.

Restaurant Owner

A chef from Mexico City invested $425,000 to open an authentic Mexican restaurant in San Diego, California. The investment included:

Lease deposit and improvements: $150,000

Commercial kitchen equipment: $120,000

Furniture and dining room setup: $60,000

Initial inventory and supplies: $40,000

Marketing and pre-opening expenses: $30,000

Working capital: $25,000

The business plan showed market research indicating strong demand for high-quality Mexican cuisine in the target neighborhood. Financial projections demonstrated the restaurant would employ 12-15 staff members within the first year.

Key strengths supporting the approval included the substantial investment, the entrepreneur’s culinary background and management experience, clear business model, and evidence the enterprise was positioned to be more marginal. The restaurant successfully opened and has maintained operations for over five years with multiple renewals.

Retail Business Owner

An entrepreneur from Monterrey invested $215,000 to purchase an existing specialty retail store in Miami, Florida. The purchase price and additional investment covered:

Business acquisition: $175,000

Store renovations and updates: $20,000

Additional inventory: $15,000

Marketing and rebranding: $5,000

Purchasing an existing profitable business strengthened the E-2 application by demonstrating immediate operations and established revenue. The entrepreneur provided three years of historical financial statements showing the business was not marginal and already employed three workers.

The case was approved with strengths that included the investment being substantial, the business was operational and non-marginal, and the entrepreneur demonstrated the skills and experience to continue developing the enterprise. The spouse was eligible for work authorization and the children enrolled in local schools.

These examples share common elements of successful E-2 applications:

Substantial investment proportional to the business

Clear documentation of all funds and expenditures

Viable business models with growth potential

Active investor involvement in management

Plans for job creation or economic contribution

Thorough business plans with realistic financial projections

Types of Businesses That Qualify

The E-2 visa works for many legitimate commercial enterprises. While no specific industries are categorically preferred or prohibited, successful E-2 applications typically involve businesses that are real, active, for-profit, and positioned to be more than marginal.

Service-Based Businesses

Professional services such as consulting, accounting, marketing, IT services, and design work well for E-2 visas because they can demonstrate profitability with relatively modest overhead. These businesses often justify lower total start-up costs while still meeting the substantial investment requirement for that specific enterprise.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) provides resources for service business owners looking to understand U.S. market dynamics and business planning requirements.

Example: A Mexican digital marketing consultant could establish a U.S. agency with an investment sufficient to cover office setup, technology infrastructure, initial marketing, and working capital for the first year.

Retail Operations

Retail stores, whether brick-and-mortar or e-commerce operations, qualify for E-2 visas. The investment typically covers inventory, point-of-sale systems, store build-out, and initial operating expenses.

Example: A Mexican entrepreneur could open a specialty foods store with an investment appropriate to the store’s location, size, and inventory needs, covering lease deposits, interior renovations, inventory, refrigeration equipment, and licensing.

Restaurants and Food Service

Restaurants, cafés, food trucks, and catering businesses are common E-2 enterprises. These businesses require significant upfront investment in equipment, build-out, inventory, and licensing, which often makes the substantial investment test easier to meet.

Example: A Mexican chef could establish a restaurant with an investment aligned with local build-out costs and operating needs, covering lease improvements, commercial kitchen equipment, furniture, initial inventory, and working capital.

Franchises

Franchise businesses are particularly well-suited to E-2 visas because they come with established business models, training programs, and support systems. The franchise fee, equipment, and startup costs typically represent a substantial investment.

Popular franchise categories for E-2 investors include:

Fast food and quick-service restaurants

Retail and convenience stores

Service franchises (cleaning, repair, maintenance)

Fitness and wellness centers

The International Franchise Association provides information on franchise opportunities and requirements for international investors.

Example: A Mexican investor could purchase a franchise with an investment based on the franchise’s required startup costs, including franchise fees, equipment, build-out, initial inventory, and working capital.

Technology Companies

Software development firms, IT consulting businesses, and technology startups qualify for E-2 visas. These businesses can demonstrate significant value creation and job potential even with relatively moderate initial investment.

Example: A Mexican software engineer could establish a development firm with an investment aligned with early operating needs, such as initial payroll or contractor costs, technology infrastructure, and business development expenses.

Manufacturing and Distribution

Manufacturing operations and distribution businesses require substantial capital investment in facilities, equipment, and inventory, making them strong E-2 candidates when properly documented.

Example: A Mexican manufacturer could establish a U.S. production facility with an investment commensurate with equipment, facility, and inventory requirements, covering initial materials and operational expenses.

Import-Export Businesses

Trade businesses that facilitate commerce between Mexico and the United States can qualify for E-2 visas, though they must demonstrate active operations beyond simple buying and selling.

What Doesn’t Work

Certain business models typically don’t qualify:

Passive investments: Simply buying stock, bonds, or undeveloped property without active business operations.

Simply buying stock, bonds, or undeveloped property without active business operations. Marginal enterprises: Businesses that will barely support you and your family with no broader economic impact.

Businesses that will barely support you and your family with no broader economic impact. Illegal businesses: Any enterprise that violates federal, state, or local laws.

Common Mistakes and How to Address Them

Based on our experience with hundreds of E-2 cases, these are the most frequent pitfalls:

Insufficient Investment

Trying to minimize investment to save money often creates challenges. If your investment is too small relative to the business needs, a consular officer (or United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) may question whether the enterprise can succeed. The investment must be substantial enough to demonstrate serious commitment and provide realistic chances of success.

Avoid: Investing $50,000 in a restaurant that clearly needs $200,000 to operate properly.

Consider instead: Invest an amount proportional to the total cost and sufficient to launch operations successfully.

Poor Documentation

Incomplete or disorganized documentation is one of the most common reasons for E-2 refusals or denials. Immigration officers need to see clear evidence of every requirement.

Avoid: Submitting bank statements without explaining which transfers relate to the business investment.

Consider instead: Provide a detailed paper trail showing each investment expenditure with corresponding receipts, contracts, and explanations.

Passive Investment Structure

Presenting yourself as a passive investor rather than an active manager typically results in denial. The E-2 visa requires hands-on involvement in developing and directing the business.

Avoid: Planning to live in Mexico while hiring a manager to run your U.S. business.

Consider instead: Demonstrate your active role in strategic decisions, operations, and management. Show that you’ll be primarily present in the U.S. to direct the enterprise.

Marginal Business Plans

Business plans that show the enterprise will barely support you and your family raise concerns. E-2 requires the business not be “marginal,” meaning it should have the present or future capacity to generate more than a minimal living for the investor and family.

Avoid: Projections showing that all business profits go to owner salary with no money for expansion or employees.

Consider instead: Include plans to hire U.S. workers as the business grows and demonstrate the business can generate sufficient revenue to support growth.

Unclear Source of Funds

Failing to properly document where your investment capital originated creates questions. Immigration officers need to verify that funds were obtained legally.

Avoid: Simply showing that you have money in a bank account without explaining how it got there.

Consider instead: Provide a clear paper trail showing business income, asset sales, gifts, inheritance, or other legitimate sources, supported by tax returns, sale documents, or other verification.

Last-Minute Investments

Rushing to invest money shortly before the visa interview may make the investment appear less credible. Officers typically want to see that funds are already committed and business is actively being set up or is operating.

Avoid: Transferring all investment funds one week before your interview without clear documentation of where the money will go.

Consider instead: Plan your investment timeline carefully, spending and committing funds over several weeks or months as you build the business.

Ignoring the Intent to Depart Requirement

While E-2 visas can be renewed indefinitely, they remain non-immigrant visas. Overtly stating you never plan to leave the U.S. can create issues.

Avoid: Telling the immigration officer “I’m moving to America permanently.”

Consider instead: Acknowledge the temporary nature of the visa while explaining your business plans for the authorized period.

Investment Requirements: How Much Do You Need?

The question of how much to invest in an E-2 business depends on your specific industry, business model, and the total cost to establish the enterprise. Here’s how to think about investment requirements:

Proportionality Test

The investment must be proportional to the total cost of establishing the business. Consular officers (and USCIS, where applicable) often evaluate this using a proportionality analysis: the lower the cost of the enterprise, the higher the percentage of investment generally expected.

Important: There is no fixed minimum investment for E-2. Amounts that are “substantial” can vary widely based on the business.

Examples (Illustrative only):

For a business requiring $100,000 to start:

Investment of $80,000-$100,000 = more likely to be viewed as substantial

Investment of $40,000 = more likely to be viewed as not substantial.

For a business requiring $500,000 to start:

Investment of $250,000 = may be viewed as substantial depending on the business

Investment of $100,000 = may or may not be substantial depending on industry and what the funds cover

For a business requiring $2 million to start:

Investment of $800,000 = may be substantial depending on the business

Investment of $200,000 = less likely to be viewed as substantial if it does not meaningfully fund startup/ operations.

Industry Benchmarks

Through our experience with business immigration cases, we’ve observed common investment ranges by industry (illustrative only- E-2 has no fixed minimum and cases vary widely):

Business Type Common Investment Range Consulting/Professional Services $80,000 – $150,000 Retail Store $120,000 – $300,000 Restaurant/Café $150,000 – $500,000 Franchise $200,000 – $600,000 Manufacturing $300,000 – $1,00.0,000+ Technology Startup $100,000 – $500,000

These ranges reflect what we’ve seen in approved cases. Your specific business may require depending on location, scope, and market conditions. Some approvable E-2 cases may fall below these ranges, especially in lower-overhead service businesses, if the investment is substantial for that enterprise.

What Counts as Investment

For E-2 purposes, invested capital includes money that is:

Spent on the business: Equipment purchases, inventory, lease deposits, renovations, initial marketing, professional fees, licenses, and permits all count as investment.

Irrevocably committed: Funds subject to binding purchase agreements or contracts count, even if not yet transferred, as long as the commitment is firm.

At risk: The money must be subject to potential loss if the business fails. A loan to yourself doesn’t count. However, a loan may count if it is secured by your personal assets (not the assets of the E-2 enterprise) and the investment is still “at risk.”

What Doesn’t Count

Certain funds don’t qualify as investment for E-2 purposes:

Uncommitted funds sitting in business bank accounts

Loans to yourself that you can withdraw

Money spent after visa issuance (investors generally must show the investment is already made or irrevocably committed at the time you apply).

Illegally obtained funds

Source of Funds

You must demonstrate that your investment capital was obtained lawfully. Consular officers will review bank statements, tax returns, sale of assets documentation, business income records, gift letters, and inheritance documents to verify the legitimate source of your funds.

Important note for Mexican petitioners: Financial documentation should clearly show the lawful source of funds, ownership, and transfers. Documents in Spanish will require certified English translations (commonly accompanied by a translator’s certification) for U.S. immigration purposes. If funds move from Mexico to the U.S., include clear transfer records, account ownership proof, and exchange documentation where applicable.

E-2 Visa Application Process

The E-2 application process for Mexican nationals involves multiple steps, from business planning through a consular interview. In practice, the strongest cases begin with strategy and documentation developing together, and then transition into the formal consular filing sequence that leads to the interview.

Although presented in numbered steps, many parts of the E-2 process develop simultaneously. Business formation, documentation, and consular filing typically proceed in parallel rather than in a strict sequence.

Step 1: Gather and Prepare Your Documentation

E-2 applications require extensive documentation, and your goal is to present a well-organized record of investment and eligibility. In practice, business formation and funding documentation often develop concurrently as the enterprise is being established.

Business documentation

Start by assembling your business formation and ownership documents, such as articles of incorporation or organization, the operating agreement or corporate bylaws, and stock or membership certificates showing who owns and controls the enterprise.

Supporting operational records may include business licenses and permits, lease agreements for business premises, and photos showing the location and day-to-day operations (if the business is already active or near launch).

Investment evidence

Next, compile documentation showing that your investment funds were committed or placed at risk. This typically includes bank statements reflecting transfers of funds, wire transfer receipts, purchase receipts and invoices, contracts with suppliers or service providers, proof of equipment purchases, lease deposits, and other expenses tied to launching the enterprise.

Source-of-funds documentation

You must also document that the investment capital was obtained lawfully. Mexican applicants often provide Mexican tax returns, bank records showing accumulation of funds, property or asset sale documentation, business financial statements if funds came from business income, and where applicable gift letters with donor financial records or inheritance documentation.

Business plan

A comprehensive business plan is another core component of the E-2 application package. These plans are often 20–40 pages and typically include:

Executive summary

Market analysis

Competitive landscape

Description of products or services

Marketing and sales strategy

Organizational structure

Five-year financial projections

Hiring or job creation plans

The SBA’s business plan guide offers templates and resources for creating professional business plans.

Personal documentation

Applicants must also prepare personal documents, including a valid Mexican passport, prior U.S. visas (if applicable), a résumé or CV, and evidence of relevant business experience supporting the applicant’s ability to develop and direct the enterprise.

Important note for Mexican applicants: All documents in Spanish must be accompanied by certified English translations. Credentials, awards, business licenses, and media coverage may require additional context or explanation to help U.S. immigration officers understand their significance within the Mexican business environment.

Through our work with investor visa petitioners, we’ve found that thorough documentation is one of the most important factors in approval. Incomplete applications often lead to delays or denials.

Step 2: Complete Form DS-160

All visa applicants must complete the DS-160 Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application form. This is the standard State Department form for all U.S. visa categories.

Select “Treaty Trader/Investor (E)” as the visa type. Complete all sections accurately. Information must match your supporting documents exactly. After submission, print the confirmation page with barcode. You’ll need this for scheduling your interview.

Mexican E-2 petitioners are also commonly required to submit Form DS-156E and an E-visa package per the U.S. Embassy/ Consulate in Mexico instructions.

Step 3: Pay Visa Fees

Mexican nationals applying for E-2 visas must pay the following government fees (as of March 2026):

Visa application fee (MRV): $315 per applicant

$315 per applicant Reciprocity fee: $0 for a 12-month E-2 visa, or $186 for up to a 48-month E-2 visa (depending on the visa issued under the reciprocity schedule).

Each family member applying for a derivative E-2 visa must pay the $315 application fee separately, plus applicable additional fees. The reciprocity schedule for Mexico shows the issuance fee and validity options.

Note: Government fees are subject to change. Check current fees at theUSCIS fee schedules before filing.

Step 4: Schedule and Attend Consular Interview

Schedule your visa interview at a U.S. consulate in Mexico. Most Mexican E-2 petitioners apply at the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez or the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, though processes and document submission rules can differ by post.

Interview wait times vary by location and season. Wait times for E visa interviews at major Mexican consulates typically range from 2 to 8 weeks, though this fluctuates based on demand. Check current wait times at U.S. visa wait times.

Step 5: Visa Issuance and Entry to the U.S.

If approved, the consulate will retain your passport to print the E-2 visa. Processing typically takes 5-10 business days. Timing can vary, including due to administrative processing. You may receive your passport with the visa stamp via courier or pickup.

For Mexican nationals, the E-2 visa is typically issued with:

Validity: Up to 4 years for multiple entries, depending on the reciprocity fee paid/ visa issued.

Up to 4 years for multiple entries, depending on the reciprocity fee paid/ visa issued. Duration of status: Up to 2 years per entry

When you enter the United States, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer will issue an I-94 arrival record showing your authorized period of stay. Each entry on a valid E-2 visa generally allows up to 2 years of stay. You can check your I-94 status online at the CBP I-94 website.

Benefits for Your Family

One of the significant advantages of the E-2 visa is the ability to include your immediate family members.

Spouse Benefits

Your spouse (of any nationality) can receive an E-2 derivative visa. As an E-2 spouse, they are work-authorized “incident to status.” In many cases, they can work without first obtaining a separate EAD, although some spouses still choose to apply for an EAD for documentation purposes. Once they enter the U.S. on the E-2 spouse visa, they can work for any employer or start their own business as permitted by E status.

This is a substantial benefit compared to many other visa categories where spouses cannot work or must wait months for employment authorization documents.

Children Benefits

Your unmarried children under age 21 can receive E-2 derivative visas. E-2 dependent children can attend public or private schools, U.S. colleges and universities, and remain in E-2 status until they turn 21. Children cannot work while on E-2 dependent status. Once they turn 21, they age out of dependent status and must obtain their own visa category (such as a student visa if in college) or leave the U.S.

Family Application Process

Include family members in your initial E-2 application. Each person needs:

Their own DS-160 form

Separate visa application fee payment

Proof of relationship (marriage certificate for spouse, birth certificates for children)

Valid passports

Family members can attend your visa interview or schedule separate appointments. They typically receive the same visa validity period as you.

Family members can travel in and out of the U.S. independently. They don’t need to travel with you. However, E-2 derivative status is dependent on the principal E-2 status. So, if the principal no longer maintains E-2 status, dependents generally cannot remain in E status. Short trips outside the U.S. by the principal are typically not an issue, but extended absence can raise practical questions depending on the circumstances.

Family Members of Other Nationalities

Your family members don’t need to be Mexican nationals. If your spouse is from another country or your children have different citizenship, they still qualify for E-2 derivative visas as your immediate family members.

Maintaining and Renewing Your E-2 Status

The E-2 visa can be extended or renewed repeatedly, but maintaining status requires ongoing attention to your business operations and compliance.

Duration of Stay

Each entry to the U.S. on an E-2 visa generally grants up to 2 years of stay. Your I-94 arrival record shows your authorized stay period. You can track this through CBP’s I-94 website.

If you travel outside the U.S. and return while your E-2 visa is still valid, you typically receive a new 2-year period of stay with each entry. This can effectively “reset” your period of stay without filing paperwork with USCIS, as long as your visa stamp hasn’t expired.

Extending Status Without Leaving the U.S.

If you remain in the U.S. continuously and your I-94 is approaching expiration, you can file Form I-129 with USCIS to extend your stay. Extensions are generally granted in 2-year increments.

File the extension before your I-94 expiration date. Many petitioners file several months in advance where possible; filing at least 45 days before expiration is commonly recommended. Include updated evidence of your continuing business operations, financial statements, and proof the enterprise remainsnon-marginal.

USCIS processing times for E-2 extensions vary significantly. Check current processing times at USCIS processing times. You can continue working while the extension is pending as long as you filed before your previous status expired.

Renewing Your Visa Stamp

The visa stamp in your passport has a finite validity period (for Mexican nations, E-2 visas may be issued for up to 48 months, depending on reciprocity/ issuance fee selection). When it expires or is about to expire, you need to apply for a new visa stamp at a U.S. consulate to continue traveling internationally.

Schedule a visa interview at a U.S. consulate (typically in Mexico, though you can apply at other locations where you have legal residency).

Submit updated documentation showing the business continues to meet E-2 requirements:

Updated financial statements and tax returns

Current business licenses

Payroll records showing employees if applicable

Evidence of continued investment and business development

Updated business plan showing projections and achievements

Demonstrate non-marginal status: Show that the business generates sufficient income and has economic impact beyond just supporting you. Evidence includes:

Revenue growth

Expanded operations

U.S. employees hired

Contracts with U.S. suppliers or customers

Prove continued active management: Document your ongoing role in directing and developing the enterprise.

There is no limit to the number of times you can renew. Many E-2 investors maintain status for decades through regular renewals.

Requirements for Continued Eligibility

To remain eligible for E-2 renewals:

Maintain your investment: Keep funds committed to the business. Withdrawing the invested capital may jeopardize your status.

Keep funds committed to the business. Withdrawing the invested capital may jeopardize your status. Stay actively involved: Continue to develop and direct the enterprise. Don’t become a passive investor.

Continue to develop and direct the enterprise. Don’t become a passive investor. Keep the business operational: The enterprise must continue operating. Closing the business ends your E-2 eligibility.

The enterprise must continue operating. Closing the business ends your E-2 eligibility. Ensure non-marginal status: The business should grow or at least maintain operations that provide more than minimal income. Hire employees when possible to demonstrate economic contribution.

The business should grow or at least maintain operations that provide more than minimal income. Hire employees when possible to demonstrate economic contribution. Remain in good standing: Keep all business licenses current, pay taxes on time, and comply with all regulations.

Keep all business licenses current, pay taxes on time, and comply with all regulations. Maintain intent to depart: Continue to affirm your non-immigrant intent, though you can live in the U.S. for many years through renewals.

When E-2 Status Can End or Be Revoked

Your E-2 status may be terminated if:

The business closes or becomes inactive

You withdraw your investment from the enterprise

The business becomes clearly marginal

You violate the terms of your status (such as working for another company)

You commit immigration violations or crimes

Processing Times and Costs

Understanding the timeline and expenses for E-2 visa applications helps you plan appropriately.

Timeline Breakdown

Business establishment: 2-8 weeks

Form legal entity

Open bank accounts

Begin making investments

Secure initial contracts

Document preparation: 3-6 weeks

Gather all financial records

Draft comprehensive business plan

Compile investment evidence

Prepare source of funds documentation

Interview scheduling: 3-8 weeks

Varies significantly by consulate location and time of year

Check current wait times at your chosen consulate

Visa processing after interview: 5-10 business days

Assuming approval with no additional administrative processing required

Total timeline: often 3-5 months from initial business setup to visa in hand

Some cases proceed faster, particularly if you’re purchasing an existing business that’s already operational. Other cases may take longer if additional documentation is requested or if administrative processing is required.

Note: Processing times are subject to change. Always verify current timelines atUSCIS processing times andvisa wait times before planning.

Cost Breakdown

Government fees (as of March 2026):

DS-160 application fee: $315 per person

Reciprocity fee: $0 for Mexican nationals

Plus applicable additional fees

Business establishment:

Entity formation: $200-$800 depending on state

Business licenses: $100-$1,000 depending on industry

Initial legal and accounting services: $2,000-$5,000

Investment capital:

Varies widely by business type

Typical range: $100,000-$500,000

Must be documented and committed before visa application

Professional services (optional but recommended):

Business plan development: $1,500-$4,000

Document translations if needed: $500-$2,000

Total estimated costs beyond investment: Approximately $4,000-$15,000 in business setup costs and government fees, plus your business investment. Professional legal fees vary based on case complexity and are discussed during consultation.

Note: Fee amounts are current as of March 2026 and subject to change. Always verify current government fees at USCIS fee schedules before beginning your application.

Next Steps: Beginning Your E-2 Visa Journey

The E-2 visa provides a valuable pathway for Mexican entrepreneurs who want to invest in and operate a U.S. business. Success requires substantial investment appropriate to the enterprise, thorough documentation, and active business management. The visa can be extended or renewed repeatedly as long as the enterprise continues to meet requirements.

Key points to remember:

Invest adequately for your business type (there is no fixed minimum. “substantia” is judged in context)

Establish the business and make or irrevocably commit funds before applying

Prepare comprehensive documentation of investment and source of funds

Develop a detailed business plan showing non-marginal operations

Demonstrate your active role in managing the enterprise

Include family members in your application to maximize benefits

Plan for ongoing renewals and business development

Every E-2 case depends on individual circumstances. The approach that works for a tech startup differs from what works for a restaurant or retail business. The investment amount, documentation needs, and business structure should align with your specific industry, location, and qualifications.