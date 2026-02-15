E-2 Case Study: E-2 Visa Renewal Approved in 3 Months and 25 Days Through Consular Processing for Mexican Investor

Investor in Home Improvement
E-2 visa renewal for treaty investors, is a chance to show how the business has performed since the first approval and to continue operating in the United States. In this case, our client, a Mexican investor, had built an active U.S. business but needed a renewal that could withstand scrutiny during consular review after several years of changing business conditions. Colombo & Hurd secured the E-2 visa renewal approval in 3 months and 25 days through consular processing. The case was led by Immigration Attorney Dallan Bunce, using a strategy designed to demonstrate eligibility for an E-2 renewal.
E-2 Treaty Investor Visa Renewal Filed Through Consular Processing
This case involved an E-2 Treaty Investor visa renewal filed through consular processing, rather than a change or extension of status inside the United States. The application was submitted to a U.S. consular post. After the consular interview, the visa was approved and our client received a new E-2 visa stamp, allowing him to travel to the United States and request admission to continue managing the qualifying business.
Mexican Treaty Investor Operating a U.S. Service Business Under E-2 Classification
Our client is a Mexican national and the sole owner of a U.S.-based service business in the home improvement sector. The company operates as a franchise and provides in-home design consultations and coordinates renovation projects for residential and commercial customers. The business was established several years ago and had already been operating in the United States at the time of renewal.
Challenges in Renewing an E-2 Visa After Real-World Business Changes
This case involved common challenges in E-2 renewals, particularly when a business has evolved since the initial approval. Since that first approval, the business experienced real-world disruptions that affected the company’s growth timelines and day-to-day operations. Market shifts and external events meant that the enterprise no longer looked exactly like the original business plan submitted years earlier.
This matters in an E-2 renewal because the business must still meet all eligibility requirements, even if it has had to make adjustments over time. Consular officers understand that businesses to evolve, but they still want strong records supporting that the adjustments were consistent with the business that was the basis for the initial. The key concern in this case was whether the renewal package could clearly show that the business was still operating and capable of generating more than marginal income.
Strategic Preparation for an E-2 Visa Renewal Under Consular Review
One of the most important factors in this case was timing. Our client retained Colombo & Hurd early, which allowed Attorney Bunce sufficient time to prepare the renewal before filing. Our client’s business records were organized to clearly show payroll, staffing, and the client’s ongoing role in managing the business, consistent with E-2 requirements.
The investment funds were traced to lawful sources and clearly tied to the business’s operations. The focus was on showing that the funds were committed, at risk, and connected to a functioning business. ￼Attorney Bunce also helped the client prepare for the consular interview ￼ by reviewing the business and the information submitted with the application and talking through the information with the client before the interview. Clear and consistent answers are important in E-2 renewals.
E-2 Visa Renewal Approved in 3 Months and 25 Days
The E-2 visa was approved in 3 months and 25 days and allowed our client to travel to the United States to manage and grow the enterprise under E-2 classification. With the renewed E-2 visa, our client can continue directing day-to-day operations and carrying out long-term business plans in the United States. It provides continuity for the business, supports future planning, and allows the company to continue building its operating record for future E-2 renewals.
Though businesses evolve and markets shift, what matters is whether the renewal strategy recognizes any adjustments and explains them clearly within the E-2 legal framework. With the right preparation and timing, even a complex operational history can support a successful E-2 visa renewal.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|E-2 Investor Visa
|Nationality
|Mexico
|Professional Field
|Investor in a home improvement sector
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Processing Timeline
|3 months and 25 days
|Lead Attorney
|Dallan Bunce