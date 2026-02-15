E-2 Case Study: E-2 Visa Renewal Approved in 3 Months and 25 Days Through Consular Processing for Mexican Investor

Challenges in Renewing an E-2 Visa After Real-World Business Changes

This case involved common challenges in E-2 renewals, particularly when a business has evolved since the initial approval. Since that first approval, the business experienced real-world disruptions that affected the company’s growth timelines and day-to-day operations. Market shifts and external events meant that the enterprise no longer looked exactly like the original business plan submitted years earlier.

This matters in an E-2 renewal because the business must still meet all eligibility requirements, even if it has had to make adjustments over time. Consular officers understand that businesses to evolve, but they still want strong records supporting that the adjustments were consistent with the business that was the basis for the initial. The key concern in this case was whether the renewal package could clearly show that the business was still operating and capable of generating more than marginal income.