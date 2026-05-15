E-2 Case Study: E-2 Status Extension Approved in 8 Days for Argentine Investor in South Florida

Investor
Colombo & Hurd secured an E-2 Treaty Investor status extension for an Argentine investor and General Manager of a pressure cleaning business in South Florida. The extension was approved in just 8 days through premium processing, with no Request for Evidence (RFE).
South Florida’s commercial and residential property market demands consistent, professional maintenance services. Pressure cleaning plays a direct role in preserving property value and keeping commercial spaces functional and presentable. Our client built his business around that demand, growing it into a stable, revenue-generating enterprise with an established client base that includes supermarkets, homeowners’ associations, restaurants, and private residences.
His E-2 extension was supported by steady revenue growth and clear proof that the business was active. This case study explains how the extension was structured and what made it successful.
The client was represented by Colombo & Hurd Immigration Attorney Dallan Bunce.
From Engineering Management to South Florida Entrepreneurship
Our client has over 20 years of experience in engineering and construction management. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from a leading university in Argentina and later completed graduate-level training in Contract Administration in Chile. Those credentials opened doors to senior roles at some of the most recognized names in the global construction and engineering industries, where he managed multidisciplinary teams and administered high-value contracts under international standards.
When our client decided to start a business in the United States, he chose to acquire an existing pressure cleaning business in South Florida. Under his leadership as General Manager, the business expanded its commercial relationships and grew its gross revenue by approximately 31% over two years.
Proving a Business Has Earned Its Place
Securing an E-2 extension requires evidence that the business has continued to grow and still meets every requirement that justified the original approval. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also reviews financial performance and the investor’s role in running the company.
Our client had built a real and growing business with strong financials to support him. The legal team worked with him to organize several years of business activity into a clear application, including revenue, client work, equipment, and payroll.
A Strong Business Record Backed by Clear Evidence
The foundation of this extension was a business that had grown consistently since initial approval. Our client came prepared with a well-organized record of operational activity spanning multiple years. Revenue increased from 2023 through 2025, with about 31% growth over two years. The number of invoices also increased, showing more clients and higher demand.
The investment was clearly documented. Every dollar committed to the enterprise could be traced and tied directly to the acquisition of an established business, the purchase of operational equipment, and the securing of commercial leases. These records showed that the funds were committed to the business and actively in use, satisfying one of the core requirements of E-2 classification.
Our client’s business had a clear narrative supported by all the necessary documentation, and the petition reflected that clarity from start to finish.
Approved in 8 Days with Premium Processing
Our client’s E-2 extension was approved in just 8 days through premium processing, with no RFE. The approval confirmed that the business met every requirement for continued E-2 classification and that our client remained fully qualified to direct and develop the enterprise in the United States.
|Visa Classification
|E-2 Treaty Investor Status Extension
|Nationality
|Argentina
|Professional Field
|Investor in Pressure Cleaning Services
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Processing Timeline
|8 days with Premium Processing
|Lead Attorney
|Dallan Bunce
“This case was a strong one because the client had done the work and executed their plan. The business had grown every year and his role as General Manager was clear and well-supported. When everything lines up like that, the process reflects it.“