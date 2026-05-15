E-2 Case Study: E-2 Status Extension Approved in 8 Days for Argentine Investor in South Florida

Colombo & Hurd secured an E-2 Treaty Investor status extension for an Argentine investor and General Manager of a pressure cleaning business in South Florida. The extension was approved in just 8 days through premium processing, with no Request for Evidence (RFE).

South Florida’s commercial and residential property market demands consistent, professional maintenance services. Pressure cleaning plays a direct role in preserving property value and keeping commercial spaces functional and presentable. Our client built his business around that demand, growing it into a stable, revenue-generating enterprise with an established client base that includes supermarkets, homeowners’ associations, restaurants, and private residences.

His E-2 extension was supported by steady revenue growth and clear proof that the business was active. This case study explains how the extension was structured and what made it successful.

The client was represented by Colombo & Hurd Immigration Attorney Dallan Bunce.

Client Profile