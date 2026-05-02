E-2 Case Study: British Investor in Sports Media and Licensed Publishing Secures Investor Status

The E-2 visa allows treaty investors to enter the United States to develop and direct a qualifying business investment. In this case, our client, a national of the United Kingdom, invested in a media and publishing company handling the design, publishing, distribution, and sale of officially licensed publications for major sporting events worldwide. The company’s U.S. operations center on selling licensing, publishing, and media rights to American publishers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers across both print and digital formats.

Colombo & Hurd secured the E-2 visa approval through the U.S. Consulate in London in five weeks following a successful expedite request, well ahead of the consulate’s standard seven to nine week processing window.