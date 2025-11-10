Dupe-Proof - Lululemon’s New Strategy for Brand Protection in the Social Media Era
Monday, November 10, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In today’s social media landscape, “dupe culture” is booming. Influencers and retailers frequently promote affordable alternatives to premium brands, using hashtags like #[company]dupe to attract attention. While this trend drives engagement, it also creates legal and brand-protection challenges for companies such as Lululemon.

Lululemon’s Trademark Filing

To safeguard its brand, Lululemon took a bold step in October 2025 by registering the mark LULULEMON DUPE with the USPTO. This trademark covers advertising, marketing, and retail services, giving Lululemon the right to restrict commercial use of the phrase in influencer campaigns, paid ads, and product listings. This aggressive filing strategy reflects a growing trend among premium brands to control language associated with knockoffs and protect their reputation. With this registration, Lululemon gains a powerful tool to exert brand control in the age of social media.

This move marks a shift in intellectual property enforcement. Lululemon can now challenge businesses and influencers who use ‘Lululemon Dupe’ commercially, provided it creates a likelihood of confusion. Other brands, such as Aritzia, are following suit, suggesting that trademarking ‘dupe’ terms may become common practice. Both Aritzia and Lululemon based their U.S. applications on previously filed foreign applications—Canada and Benelux, respectively.

Lawsuit Against Costco

On June 27, 2025, Lululemon filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, accusing Costco of selling ‘confusingly similar’ replicas of its jackets, sweatshirts, and pants. The complaint alleges trade dress infringement, patent infringement, trademark infringement, and unfair competition under the Lanham Act, as well as violations of the California Unfair Business Practices Act. Lululemon claims that Costco’s knockoff designs mislead consumers, causing some to believe these infringing products are authentic Lululemon apparel. These products are often advertised as ‘dupes’ in social media posts and viral TikTok videos by influencers, some of whom are paid by Costco.

How can your company use this strategy to enforce your brand in the digital age?

  • Register Strategic Trademarks: Go beyond product names by securing trademarks for signature phrases, campaign slogans, and even unique hashtags. This creates exclusive rights and prevents competitors from leveraging your brand’s equity.
  • Explore Non-Traditional Marks: Identify distinctive brand elements such as a signature color palette, jingles, or product configurations and work with IP counsel to assess registrability and file applications accordingly.
  • Build a Global Portfolio: File trademarks in key international markets to protect your brand from counterfeits and the growing “dupe” culture.
© 2025 Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Miller Canfield

White House Suspends BIS Affiliates Rule for One Year
by: Jeffrey G. Richardson , Zhiguo Du
Patented, Proprietary, or Problematic? Supreme Court Declines to Resolve Circuit Split on Lanham Act False Advertising Claims
by: Anita C. Marinelli , Rupa L. Bandi
Protecting Your 501(c)(3) Tax Exemption - A Practical Survival Guide
by: Christie R. Galinski , Jeffrey L. Golds
New Interim Final Rule Ends Automatic Extension for Employment Authorization Documents for Applications Filed On or After October 30, 2025
by: Julianne Cassin Sharp , Christopher M. Dutot
Update - Presidential Proclamation on H-1B Restrictions
by: Julianne Cassin Sharp , Christopher M. Dutot
The New Race to Judgment - How the USPTO’s Proposed IPR Rule Makes Litigation Speed a Decisive Weapon
by: Jacob D. Koering , Anita C. Marinelli
A Win Snatched from the Mouth of Standing - The Critical Role of Assignment Clauses in Patent Enforcement
by: Rupa L. Bandi , Robin W. Asher
BIS Expands Export Controls with New Affiliates Rule
by: Jeffrey G. Richardson , Zhiguo Du
When Politics Sounds Like Profanity - Sixth Circuit Backs School Ban
by: Ahmad Chehab , Scott R. Eldridge
USPTO Launches Automated Search Pilot Program Using AI for Pre-Examination Prior Art Searches
by: William R. Hancock , Gregory A. Lewis
Government Shutdown Looms: Immigration Impacts for U.S. Employers and Foreign Workers
by: Julianne Cassin Sharp , Elizabeth Baker
Sixth Circuit: “Twitter tirade” by Professor Critical of Public University Not Protected Speech
by: Ashley N. Higginson , Scott R. Eldridge
The Price of Admission: FTC Alleges Ticketmaster Rigged the Show
by: Anita C. Marinelli , Sarah C. Reasoner

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 