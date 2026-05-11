Dubai Confirms the Allocation of Jurisdiction Over the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards
Monday, May 11, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Introduction

The Dubai Conflicts of Jurisdiction Tribunal (CJT), an independent judicial authority established in Dubai by Decree No. 29 of 2024 to resolve conflicts between the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts (DIFC Courts) and onshore Dubai judicial bodies, has recently issued a decision in Application No. 01/2026 Judicial Authority. That decision confirms that the DIFC Courts have jurisdiction to recognise and ratify foreign arbitral awards regardless of the seat of arbitration, while the enforcement of a foreign arbitral award in Dubai, but outside of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is subject to the jurisdiction of the onshore Dubai Courts. 

Background

The matter concerned an arbitral award issued by the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration in a Singapore-seated arbitration. The award creditor sought ratification and enforcement of the award in the DIFC Courts, and the award debtor sought annulment of the award in the onshore Dubai Courts. Given the conflict of jurisdiction, the award debtor filed an application to the CJT for a ruling that the onshore Dubai Courts were the competent judicial authority, together with a stay of the DIFC Courts’ enforcement proceedings. 

Decision

In its decision, the CJT confirmed the conceptual and legal distinction between the recognition and ratification of an arbitral award and the enforcement stage. It held that, under the applicable legal framework, the DIFC Courts have jurisdiction to recognise and ratify arbitral awards regardless of their seat, even in the absence of a nexus to the DIFC, provided that the request is properly brought under the applicable legal framework. This is consistent with Article III of the 1958 Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (commonly known as the New York Convention)—which requires each contracting state to recognise arbitral awards in accordance with the local rules of procedure, without imposing substantially more onerous conditions than those imposed on domestic awards. 

However, the CJT also confirmed that the DIFC Courts’ execution jurisdiction is limited to cases where a sufficient enforcement link exists within the DIFC (namely, where execution is directed against assets or entities located therein), whereas enforcement in Dubai, but outside the DIFC, is subject to the jurisdiction of the onshore Dubai Courts. 

Analysis

The decision is significant because it confirms that award creditors can seek recognition and ratification of a foreign arbitral award in the DIFC Courts, even where there is no nexus to the DIFC. However, the practical utility of doing so may be limited where enforcement of the arbitral award is ultimately sought against assets located onshore in Dubai. In such circumstances, it may be more efficient and cost-effective to apply directly to the onshore Dubai Courts for enforcement. UAE Federal Law No. 42 of 2022 Issuing the Civil Procedures Law provides a streamlined process whereby an award creditor can apply directly to the execution judge for enforcement of a foreign arbitral award without the need to initiate separate proceedings to recognise or ratify the award. 

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

Sustainability Reporting Requirements for ASX-Listed Companies
by: Aimee Foster , Andrew Gaffney
PA Supreme Court Holds That Municipal Stormwater Charge Is a Tax, Not a Fee
by: Tad J. Macfarlan , Raymond P. Pepe
California SB 54 Regulations Finalized—Action Required
by: Elisabeth M. Lewis , Maureen O'dea Brill
Is America Finally Getting a National Data Privacy Law?
by: Marne Marotta , Lauren M. Flynn
US Department of Justice Announces New Initiative for Data Miners Filing False Claims Act Lawsuits
by: John H. Lawrence , Michael H. Phillips
UK Government's Fraud Strategy Framework: 2026 to 2029
by: Michael E. Ruck , Dylan G. Moses
Europe—Ireland’s Private Funds Regime Gets a Major Overhaul, Central Bank Publishes Revised AIF Rulebook
by: Gayle Bowen , Shane Geraghty
Upwards-Only Rent Review Ban- Act Receives Royal Assent, but Commencement Date Still Awaited
by: Bonny Hedderly , Steven D. Cox
United States: Private Equity Sunshine Act (SB 1319)
by: Sasha Burstein
Cryptoasset Regulation Coming to the United Kingdom: What You Need to Know
by: Kai Zhang , Judith E. Rinearson
Europe- AIFMD II Transposition- Ireland Reaches a Key Milestone
by: Gayle Bowen , Shane Geraghty
Navigating Nuclear- New Nuclear Regulations Expand Opportunities for Foreign Ownership and Investment
by: Tison A. Campbell , Michael S. Heard Snow
United States: What a Relief! Sec Staff Extends Co-Investment Orders to Open-End Funds and Allows Delegation to Board Committee
by: Jon-Luc Dupuy , Jennifer R. Gonzalez

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 