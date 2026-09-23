DUAL PURPOSE?: “May I communicate with you via text?” SMS From Car Dealership May Constitute TCPA Marketing Court Holds

A court just held a message asking a consumer if they would “May I communicate with you via text” may constitute a solicitation under the TCPA where the context of the message suggests the intent of the message was to sell the consumer a car– and that’s probably the right result.

The line between marketing and informational messaging can sometimes be difficult to determine, but dual purpose calls have long been considered marketing under the TCPA’s restrictions. But what ultimately matters is the purpose of the message– not its content.

In Shafer v. Toyota of Broadman, 2026 WL 2819768 (N.D. Oh. Sept. 21, 2026) a car dealership sent two text messages to a consumer after he had replied stop.

The first message in the chain asked whether the Plaintiff wanted to upgrade to a new car. This was plainly marketing and the court had little trouble determining as much.

That message wasn’t at issue, however. What was at issue were the two messages the dealership sent after the stop. Neither overtly tried to sell him anything:

“May I communicate with you via text?”; and Are you available “for a quick phone call regarding [his] 2018 Camry.”

The car dealership argued these messages were not marketing– and reading them in isolation they aren’t. But in context–i.e. messages sent by a car dealership after previously asking the consumer if they would like to upgrade to a new car– the court determined the messages might serve a “dual purpose” of luring the consumer in to a new car purchase by trying to discuss the purchase of the consumer’s current vehicle.

As such the dealership’s motion to dismiss the case is denied. (Notably the dealership did not raise the “SMS aren’t calls” argument for some reason– so they still may end up winning the case outright.)

This is an important case for folks to keep in mind when putting together outbound campaigns. It really shows how much context and INTENT matter– the words of the message are much less important than the purpose for which the message is sent.

These are very grey areas but Troutman Amin, LLP can help you navigate.

Chat soon.