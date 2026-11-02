DROP! Deserve to Win Podcast 56 is Out and QUEENIE IS BACK! And Stan Pavlovsky Let’s Us Play With His New AI Toy [Video]

Well folks Deserve to Win 56 is out and this is DEFINITELY the biggest episode yet.

First, QUEENIE IS BACK! After becoming Sapphire’s mom just about a month ago the world-famous marketing attorney Puja J. Amin is back on the show as co-host of this episode and it is SO GOOD to have her back firing away.

As if that weren’t enough this episode is the WORLD PREMIERE of SayCut AI visualization software that converts our live discussion into cool graphics and displays that help really bring things to life. Its kind of impossible to stop watching thing.

SayCut was developed by the brilliant Stan Pavlovsky who is best known as a pay-per-call god (yes, the Retriever guy!) who is out of the call space–at least for now– and is spending his full effort developing this really cool suite of AI visualization tools from his bunker in Bangkok.

Weird sentence to type. But accurate and you will love our catch up session as we talk through his history in pay per call, his new life in Bangkok and how SayCut and its progeny will have a massive impact on display sessions as diverse as podcasts to lectures by professors at universities.

Unfortunately I didn’t have SayCut available when I put together my slides for ANA so I had to do it the old fashioned way!

Before we get to the amazing interview we break down all the biggest TCPA news out there:

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals DESTROYED a district court for using GenAI to write a TRO calling the legal analysis generated by the Ai agent “So poor that it hardly deserves the label!”; A bank is stuck with a TCPA class action because it failed to include some very basic language in its arbitration agreement– make sure you don’t make the same mistake; We discuss the massive drop in TCPA filings (45% in September) and whether we think it will turn around or not; The new FCC SMS NPRM has been published in the federal registrar and we are all on the clock!; H.R. 10610 may be bringing back the one-to-one consent rule! Be sure to get the right information you need RIGHT now– don’t trust the AI Slop; Gerald Lane wins another one over a law firm that made some interesting arguments– so Lane dunked on them!; and A judge holds a Plaintiff doesn’t even need to allege the phone number he was called on to state a claim– not good. And CEMA!

It all ads up to be the biggest Deserve to Win episode yet!