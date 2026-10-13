DOWN AGAIN!: TCPA Class Actions in August Were Narrowly Down From 2025 For the Third Month in a Row
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
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Is the TCPA threat slowly starting to abate?

August, 2026 saw the third straight month of TCPA class action filing declines from 2025.

In 2025 there were 162 TCPA class actions filed. In 2026 there were 143 TCPA class actions filed– a decrease of 11.7%

While this is not the epic 45% drop we saw in July, 2026 vs July, 2025 it is the third straight month of YoY declines TCPA class action filings.

Indeed 2026 TCPA class action filings are now only narrowly ahead of last year’s pace. Last year there were 1,512 TCPA class action filings through July 31, 2025. This year there were 1,514–meaning we are essentially in a dead heat with last year.

Graph Showing YoY Change in TCPA Class ACtion Filings 2025 v 2026

You can see the trend is this totally awesome chart… 

So was the summer dip merely a regression to the mean or is it the start of a meaningful trend of filing declines?

Several factors suggest an end to the TCPA rocket– most importantly DNC cases are absolutely cratering and SMS cases are essentially dead in most jurisdictions.

In fact when I speak at ANA Masters of Law in three weeks the theme is going to be “is it safe to go back in the water?”

Still the Plaintiff’s bar remains eager to file TCPA wrong number robocall (and AI voice) class actions so be cautious out there.

As always we thank WebRecon for the awesome stats.

Chat soon.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

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