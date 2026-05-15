DoW Seeks Information on Existing Chemicals Undergoing TSCA Risk Evaluation

The U.S. Department of War (DoW) published a request for information (RFI) on May 12, 2026, seeking information to identify and assess critical applications for DoW and defense industrial base (DIB) that necessitate the use of existing chemicals undergoing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6 risk evaluation process. The RFI is intended to help the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Energy, Installations, and Environment (OASW(EI&E)) Chemical and Material Risk Management Program (CMRMP) better understand DoW and DIB uses of TSCA high-priority chemicals. The RFI is focused on receiving information related to the following TSCA high-priority chemicals:

Phthalic anhydride;

o-Dichlorobenzene (o-DCB);

p-Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB);

4,4′-(1-Methylethylidene)bis[2,6-dibromophenol] (TBBPA);

Tris(2-chloroethyl) phosphate (TCEP);

Phosphoric acid, triphenyl ester (TPP);

1,1,2-Trichloroethane;

trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene;

Formaldehyde; and

Vinyl Chloride.

DoW seeks to understand better: (1) applications that require the use of these chemicals; and (2) the criticality of those chemicals for industry and defense supply chains. The RFI is a continuation of information gathering from the June 2025 CMRMP TSCA Market Analysis RFI to evaluate other TSCA high-priority chemicals. Responses are due June 19, 2026.