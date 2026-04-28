Doubling Down- CFTC Sues New York and Files Amicus in Massachusetts in Support of Prediction Markets
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) continues to defend its jurisdictional turf. The CFTC filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New York and submitted an amicus brief to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court as part of the CFTC's broader campaign to prevent what it characterizes as unlawful state encroachment into federally regulated commodity derivatives markets and reasserting its exclusive federal authority over prediction markets. The April 24 filings left no doubt that the CFTC will continue to play an aggressive role in the litigation and policymaking unfolding across the nation related to prediction markets. Chairman Michael S. Selig also had a message for states considering taking legal action against prediction market exchanges and participants: “To any state that seeks to nullify federal law and seize authority over these markets, I say again: we will see you in court.”

The New York Lawsuit

In New York, the CFTC, together with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), filed a civil complaint in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York against the State of New York and its leaders seeking a declaratory judgment that federal law grants the CFTC exclusive authority to regulate event contracts and a permanent injunction preventing the state from enforcing preempted state gambling and wagering laws against CFTC-registered entities. The complaint was prompted by a series of state enforcement actions, including an October 2025 cease-and-desist letter to KalshiEX LLC and two civil enforcement actions against Coinbase Financial Markets, Inc. and Gemini Titan, LLC — two entities that offer event contracts on CFTC-regulated national markets — alleging violations of New York gaming laws. 

The Massachusetts Amicus Brief

The CFTC also filed an amicus brief in the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. KalshiEx LLC, No. SJC-13906, supporting Kalshi and advancing three critical arguments it has advanced in other prediction markets related litigation: (1) that event contracts, including sports event contracts, qualify as “swaps” under the plain language of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA); (2) that the CEA preempts state gambling laws as applied to swaps traded on CFTC-regulated designated contract markets (DCMs) on the grounds of express, field and conflict preemption; and (3) that permitting states to regulate event contracts listed on DCMs would result in destabilizing consequences that would threaten the regulatory foundation for all prediction markets, including ones tied to non-sports outcomes involving cryptocurrency prices, GDP releases, interest-rate decisions, election outcomes, and weather forecasts.

Looking Ahead

The New York and Massachusetts actions follow similar CFTC lawsuits filed against Arizona, Connecticut, and Illinois, as well as an amicus filing before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The nationwide litigation over whether the CFTC has exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets shows no signs of abating and appears destined for consideration by the US Supreme Court. However, in the meantime, the CFTC seems determined to aggressively defend its exclusive regulatory authority over event contract markets, as Chairman Selig noted: “The CFTC will not allow overzealous state governments to undermine the agency’s longstanding authority over these markets.”

©2026 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Katten

Texas Business Court Issues Important Decision on Corporate Indemnification and Advancement Terms
by: Ted Huffman
The CAT’s Ninth Life: SEC’s Sweeping Review Could Fundamentally Reshape the Consolidated Audit Trail
by: James M. Brady , Michael J. Lohnes
Streamlining Senior Manager Accountability: The FCA’s SM&CR Reforms
by: Neil Robson , Christopher Collins
Navigating the Future of US Options Markets: Takeaways From the SEC Roundtable
by: Zachary M. Schmitz , Alexa Warner
FCA Publishes Final Rules on the UK’s New Short Selling Regime
by: Neil Robson , Christopher Collins
Kalshi Makes Its Case for Federal Court as Ninth Circuit Hearing Tees Up Potential Supreme Court Review
by: Carl E. Kennedy , Zachary M. Schmitz
Second Circuit Clarifies Scope of Liability for Securities Act Claims
by: Kevin P. Broughel , Zoe Lo
From Enforcement to Empowerment: SEC’s Inaugural Podcast Signals Continued Course Correction on Crypto
by: Michael S. Didiuk , Adam Bolter
The UK’s New Corporate Re-Domiciliation Regime- What Businesses Need to Know
by: Daniel Lewin , Charlotte Sallabank
The $166 Billion Question: What Importers Need to Know About the Tariff Refund Process
by: Michael M. Rosensaft
HHS Web Accessibility Rule: Key Requirements and Fast-Approaching Compliance Deadlines
by: Lisa Prather , Catherine E. O'Brien
Chairman Selig Goes to Capitol Hill: Key Takeaways on Prediction Markets, Crypto and Enforcement
by: Carl E. Kennedy , Zachary M. Schmitz
Preparing a Family Business for Sale in the UK – Things to Consider
by: Oliver Williams , Edward A. Tran

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 