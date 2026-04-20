DOS and USCIS Expand Immigration Screening Across Visas and Benefits

The Department of State (DOS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have announced expansions to screening and vetting across consular visa processing and USCIS immigration benefit adjudications. These developments reflect a coordinated federal approach that has increased scrutiny for nonimmigrant visa applicants abroad and individuals seeking immigration benefits within the United States.

1. Department of State’s Expanded Visa Screening

Effective March 30, 2026, DOS expanded online presence and social media review to additional nonimmigrant visa categories.

The covered categories now include A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, U, H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas.

Applicants in affected categories must disclose five years of social media handles and set all social media profiles to “public” to complete visa adjudication.

2. USCIS Strengthened Vetting for Immigration Benefits

On March 30, 2026, USCIS announced strengthened vetting measures after reporting identifying gaps that resulted in approvals of naturalization, green card, and other immigration benefit applications. USCIS determined that these gaps presented potential national security or public safety concerns.

Earlier this year, USCIS issued policy memoranda placing holds and enhanced review on: Pending asylum and benefit applications from 39 designated high‑risk countries; and Certain Diversity Visa–based adjustment of status applications.

Employment authorization is subject to enhanced screening and vetting. USCIS may place holds on applications, conduct additional background and security checks, or limit validity periods for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) as part of its strengthened review, particularly for applicants from designated high‑risk countries or categories. For additional information, refer to the related USCIS alert regarding reduced validity periods for newly issued employment authorization documents.

Considerations for Applicants