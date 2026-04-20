DOS and USCIS Expand Immigration Screening Across Visas and Benefits
Monday, April 20, 2026
The Department of State (DOS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have announced expansions to screening and vetting across consular visa processing and USCIS immigration benefit adjudications. These developments reflect a coordinated federal approach that has increased scrutiny for nonimmigrant visa applicants abroad and individuals seeking immigration benefits within the United States.
1. Department of State’s Expanded Visa Screening
- Effective March 30, 2026, DOS expanded online presence and social media review to additional nonimmigrant visa categories.
- The covered categories now include A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, U, H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas.
- Applicants in affected categories must disclose five years of social media handles and set all social media profiles to “public” to complete visa adjudication.
2. USCIS Strengthened Vetting for Immigration Benefits
- On March 30, 2026, USCIS announced strengthened vetting measures after reporting identifying gaps that resulted in approvals of naturalization, green card, and other immigration benefit applications. USCIS determined that these gaps presented potential national security or public safety concerns.
- Earlier this year, USCIS issued policy memoranda placing holds and enhanced review on:
- Pending asylum and benefit applications from 39 designated high‑risk countries; and
- Certain Diversity Visa–based adjustment of status applications.
- Employment authorization is subject to enhanced screening and vetting. USCIS may place holds on applications, conduct additional background and security checks, or limit validity periods for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) as part of its strengthened review, particularly for applicants from designated high‑risk countries or categories. For additional information, refer to the related USCIS alert regarding reduced validity periods for newly issued employment authorization documents.
Considerations for Applicants
- Heightened scrutiny for visa applicants: Nonimmigrant visa applicants, particularly those in newly affected categories, may see closer review of online activity and social media during the adjudication process.
- Accuracy and consistency: Information provided on visa applications, immigration filings, prior entries, and social media should be truthful, complete, and consistent. Errors or omissions may result in delays, denials, or further investigation.
- Processing times: Enhanced screening by both DOS and USCIS may result in increased administrative processing, requests for evidence, or application holds, particularly for applicants from designated higher‑risk countries.
- Ongoing vetting: USCIS has indicated that vetting continues beyond initial entry into the United States. Asylum, adjustment of status, and naturalization applications may be subject to additional review.
- Early consultation with immigration counsel: Given the increased focus on security screening, background checks, and social media review, individuals and employers are may wish to consult with immigration counsel to assess their circumstances, prepare documentation, and address potential issues proactively.
Current Public Notices
Published: 20 April, 2026
Published: 20 April, 2026
Published: 14 April, 2026
Published: 9 April, 2026
Published: 8 April, 2026
Published: 2 April, 2026
Published: 27 March, 2026
Published: 17 March, 2026
Published: 9 March, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Upcoming Events
Apr
30
2026