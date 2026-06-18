Don’t Tank Your Valuation: IP Mistakes AI Founders Make Before Exit
Thursday, June 18, 2026
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You built something real. Now you want to get paid: whether through acquisition, fundraise, or IPO. But a few preventable mistakes can crater your valuation or kill a deal entirely. Here’s what to lock down before anyone runs diligence on your company.

  • Open source compliance
  • AI governance policies
  • Data provenance and tracking
  • Trade secret hygiene (NDAs, onboarding docs, IP assignment)
  • License terms that give away your core IP

Address these items at the outset before they become obstacles, to see your efforts pay dividends at the conclusion.

Open Source: Know What’s in Your Stack

OSS is everywhere in modern AI development, but “free” doesn’t mean “no strings attached.” The original author retains copyright, and your employees are operating under a license with real obligations. 

Two categories matter the most:

  • Permissive (MIT, Apache): broad use, minimal requirements.
  • Copyleft (GPL, AGPL): may require you to disclose source code, modifications, or derivative works.

Keep a specific eye out for AGPL-licensed repositories. If you’ve modified AGPL-licensed code and serve it externally (APIs, SaaS), you may be obligated to open-source those modifications—including potentially proprietary features. Internal tooling is lower risk; customer-facing deployments are not. Before a deal, you need a full inventory: every OSS component, its license, and how it’s used. 

AI Governance: Have a Clear Policy, Not Just Internal Practices

Buyers expect written governance around how you build, train, deploy, and monitor AI. This isn’t optional anymore. At minimum, document:

  • Model development lifecycle (training data, fine-tuning, deployment pipelines)
  • Internal and customer-facing use of generative AI tools
  • Compliance monitoring and risk controls

If you use third-party models (OpenAI, Anthropic, open-weight models), maintain records of approved vendors, license terms, and any restrictions on commercial use of outputs.

Data Provenance: Show Your Receipts

Data privacy enforcement has teeth now. Buyers will want to see that you can demonstrate compliance with applicable data security laws.

For AI companies specifically, you need a defensible legal basis for every dataset used in training, especially personal, biometric, or high-risk data. Buyers will ask you to trace training data sources, show applicable licenses and restrictions, and prove your customer/user disclosures are accurate. Gaps here are deal-killers, particularly if data was used outside its license scope or in violation of jurisdiction-specific laws. 

Licensing and IP Ownership: Don’t Accidentally Give Away Your Moat

If you license your technology (SaaS, API access, partnerships), buyers will scrutinize whether you’ve maintained clear ownership of your core IP. Your agreements should include:

  • Explicit foreground IP allocation
  • Clear carve-outs for your background IP and pre-existing technology
  • No default joint ownership (this is a red flag for buyers)

Scope licenses narrowly, by field of use, product, or SOW. Clean IP boundaries mean less ownership ambiguity at deal time.

IP Assignment: Make Sure You Actually Own What You Built

By default, individuals own the IP they create. If your engineers and contractors built your core technology, you need written assignments transferring those rights to the company. This is the single most common diligence issue in software acquisitions.

What buyers want to see: present-tense assignment clauses covering all inventions, code, models, and related IP all applied consistently across employees and contractors, from day one. Buyers are especially skeptical of core tech built by early founders or engineers before formal agreements existed.

Get IP assignment and confidentiality agreements in place early. Retrofitting these post-term-sheet is expensive and sometimes impossible.

Takeaways:

  • Acquisition risk is built early through technical shortcuts, informal practices, and undocumented assumptions. Not at closing.
  • Buyers pay a premium for companies that can clearly demonstrate ownership, control, and compliance across their stack, data, and IP.
  • Experienced IP and M&A counsel can identify gaps and frame your documentation in the language buyers expect, in addition to guiding other aspects of the deal towards your most advantageous outcome.
  • Companies that get this right move faster, reduce deal friction, and preserve valuation when an opportunity hits.
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