Don’t Rush to Cash Out — Preparation Before Perspiration: The Business Owner’s Checklist Before Selling the Company

Channeling Ted Lasso, one can hear him coaching his team that, to win, you need to prepare before you perspire. The same holds true when a business owner first begins to think about selling the business in a few years. The difference for the majority business owner between experiencing a good outcome and a great one is determined, to a large extent, well before the sale ever takes place. To help business owners achieve favorable outcomes, this post focuses on the owner’s pre-sale plan, which includes (i) motivating key employees, (ii) retaining experienced third-party advisors to guide the process, (iii) structuring the transaction to secure tax benefits, and (iv) preparing the owner to thrive in life after the sale.

Incentivize key employees to facilitate the sale

Successful companies typically have effective leadership teams, which play a critical role in preparing the company for sale. The team engages in a myriad of pre-sale activities necessary to bring the company to market, such as updating financial records, organizing existing inventory, improving or modernizing internal reporting systems, helping to motivate employees, and updating company records and processes relating to payroll, banking, product performance and client retention. The management team also will help to compile and produce a vast amount of information that the potential buyer will require as part of the due diligence process.

The owner could adopt the view that the management team simply needs to do its job to assist with the sale of the business. But the owner who decides to offer financial incentives to company leaders in connection with the sale is likely to find this approach pays significant dividends in avoiding hiccups with the sale and also accomplishing the sale in a more efficient, prompt manner. In addition, providing this incentive makes it likely that employees will remain through the sale closing.

There are a variety of ways the business owner can incentivize the company’s management team, but what is most typical is for the owner to share a percentage of the net sale proceeds with key employees. The specific percentage each employee receives will be determined by a combination of the employee’s seniority on the organizational chart and tenure with the company. This incentive also requires the employee to be present at the time of sale, i.e., if the employee is discharged for any reason before the sale closes, the contract right to receive an incentive payment is extinguished.

Retain the right team of third-party advisors

The second pre-sale action item for business owners is to assemble a team of experienced professionals to guide and implement the sales process. The team will include at least the following: (i) a business broker or, for larger transactions, an investment banker (IB), (ii) a tax accountant (or a tax lawyer), and (iii) a lawyer with a mergers and acquisitions focus. As discussed below, each of these key advisors will play a critical role in achieving a successful outcome for the owner.

The business broker is vital because they will design a process that is geared to find buyers who will pay the best price to acquire the company. It is common for business owners to know all the top competitors in the market, some of whom are likely to be interested in purchasing the company. But the business broker will find a variety of other potential buyers, such as strategic buyers in other markets or regions, including private equity firms, family offices, and other syndicated buyer groups. The business owner who declines to retain a business broker is therefore potentially leaving millions of dollars on the table.

The second key advisor is the tax accountant (or tax lawyer) who will help the owner to structure the transaction in a way that provides the owner with a variety of significant tax benefits.

The final advisory team member the business owner needs to retain is the M&A lawyer, who will help negotiate and draft documents necessary to memorialize the sale of the business. No business owner wants to be dragged into a legal dispute or, worse, a lawsuit that arises months or years after the sale of the company closes. While it is not a guarantee, relying on experienced M&A counsel makes it much less likely that the owner will become embroiled in post-sale litigation with the buyer.

Structure the sale to achieve optimal tax benefits

A detailed discussion of tax planning to achieve the best results in connection with the sale of a business is beyond the scope of this post, but a tax advisor will help the business owner to consider (i) whether to structure the transaction as an asset sale or a stock sale, (ii) how to use trusts as part of the owner’s estate plan to defer or reduce taxes, (iii) whether to reallocate the tax basis of certain assets to secure more favorable tax treatment, and (iv) making charitable allocations to reduce the tax burden of the owner upon sale. Note that for estate planning that involves larger sale transactions, the owner will likely want to retain an estate planning attorney in addition to the tax accountant. Discussions will likely involve an estate planning professional who can create the type of estate plan that will provide both asset protection of the funds received from the sale and deferred tax consequences on these proceeds for the owner.

Prepare to thrive after the sale

This last point is often overlooked, but it is important for the transaction to be considered a success. A number of post-sale surveys indicate that a high percentage of majority owners look back with misgivings following the sale of their business. Indeed, the Exit Planning Institute reported last year that 76% of business owners who sold their business experienced profound regret within a year after the sale.

Owners experienced what the article terms as an identity loss after the sale of their business, and they were frequently disappointed with changes the seller made to the business, including personnel decisions, adding or subtracting lines of business, moving the office location, and making other changes that impacted the company’s culture. These misgivings can be avoided or at least lessened if the owner prepares a post-sale life plan before the sale of the business closes. As the article states, the owner needs to develop this post-sale identity before the sale closes.

The structure of the owner’s new identity needs to be created before the sale concludes, and for it to be successful, it needs to include the type of goals that enrich and energize the owner’s life. For this to happen, the owner needs to spend the time necessary to determine how to redirect the drive that the owner previously devoted to the business. Owners tend to be goal oriented, and the activity is not as important as developing a new set of goals that kick in right after the sale is completed. The key is for owners to find a new passion (or a new set of passions) that renews their excitement at getting out of bed in the morning after the sale goes through.

Conclusion

For the sale of a business to be successful, the owner needs to start planning long before the sale happens. Once business owners start thinking about selling their business within two to three years, the planning process should start to help lead to a successful outcome. The savvy business owner will ensure that the pre-sale action plan includes, but is not limited to, (1) motivating key employees by providing financial incentives; (2) retaining experienced third-party professional advisors to locate a strategic buyer for the business and then guide and document the sale; (3) evaluating various strategies to secure tax benefits; and (4) developing a detailed plan for the owner to thrive personally after the sale.

In Coach Lasso speak, it is best not to count one’s chickens before the eggs are hatched. And in the context of the sale of a business, the company owner needs to get the nest primed and ready before the eggs ever arrive.