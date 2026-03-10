Don’t Let Your Hospitality Promotions Become a Legal Liability

Key Takeaways

Social-media promotions for hotels, resorts, and spas can unintentionally trigger gambling, advertising, and consumer-protection violations.

Sweepstakes must be carefully structured to remove “consideration” and provide equal treatment for paid and free entrants.

Social media platforms impose their own promotional rules, and noncompliance can create legal risk.

Several states require advance registration and bonding for high-value promotions, which can affect launch timelines.

Social Media Promotions: Big Reach, Real Risk

Social media has become a powerful tool for hotels, resorts, and spas to promote room giveaways, dining credits, spa packages, and other offerings. While these promotions can drive engagement and brand awareness, they also carry legal risk if not structured correctly.

Promotions that appear straightforward from a marketing perspective may raise complex issues under gambling laws, advertising regulations, consumer-protection statutes, and platform-specific rules. Missteps can lead to regulatory scrutiny, forced takedowns, delayed launches, or worse.

When a Promotion Becomes Gambling

Gaming regulation is primarily governed at the state and local level, but most jurisdictions define illegal gambling as the presence of three elements:

A prize;

Chance, including events outside the participant’s control;

Consideration, meaning something of value required to enter.

If any one of these elements is removed, the promotion is generally lawful.

Sweepstakes: Eliminating “Consideration” Isn’t Enough

One common way to avoid gambling restrictions is to structure a promotion as a sweepstakes by removing consideration. This is typically done through an Alternative Method of Entry (AMOE) and prominently stating “no purchase necessary.”

Non-paying participants must be treated with “equal dignity,” meaning they must have the same opportunity to enter, the same odds of winning, and eligibility for the same prizes. Providing paid entrants with additional entries, better odds, or separate prize pools can undermine the sweepstakes structure and create legal risk.

Social Media Adds Another Layer of Exposure

Each social media platform imposes its own promotional requirements and restrictions. Failure to comply can result in a promotion being removed mid-campaign.

If a promotion is taken down because it violates platform rules, it may no longer be conducted in accordance with its official rules, creating additional legal exposure under state and federal law.

Registration and Bonding Requirements Can Affect Timing

Several states require advance registration and bonding for promotions where the approximate retail value (“ARV”) exceeds certain thresholds. Florida and New York, in particular, require bonds or trusts tied to the total ARV of all prizes. Complying with these requirements take time. Failing to plan for them early can force a promotion to be postponed or require excluding certain states to meet launch deadlines.

Regardless of size or sophistication, hospitality operators using social media to promote their properties, products and/or services must recognize that they are operating within a highly regulated and specialized legal environment. Promotions that appear straightforward from a marketing perspective may raise complex issues under gambling, advertising, and consumer protection laws. Utilizing counsel intimately familiar with these issues to develop and vet proposed promotions is a valuable strategy to avoid, at a minimum, delays in promotional offerings or in more severe circumstances, criminal penalties resulting from improperly implemented promotions.