DOL Updates H-2A Wage Rates for Non-Range Occupations

U.S. Department of Labor published updated hourly Adverse Effect Wage Rates for H-2A workers in non-range agricultural occupations effective today, August 3, 2026. For employers in states covered by the federal court injunction in Kansas et al. v. U.S. Department of Labor – Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia – updated rates will take effect August 17, 2026.

Adverse Effect Wage Rates are the minimum rates employers must offer, advertise during recruitment, and pay to H-2A workers and workers in corresponding employment. Employers should review the updated rate applicable to each job opportunity and make any necessary payroll adjustments.