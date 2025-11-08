DOL Restores OFLC Operations During Government Shutdown

On October 31, 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the resumption of processing for employer requests related to prevailing wage determinations and labor certifications for both temporary and permanent employment.

Previously, the Office of Foreign Labor Certification’s (OFLC) Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system was taken offline at the outset of the government shutdown on October 1, 2025. During the outage, users were unable to submit new applications or access information associated with pending filings.