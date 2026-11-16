On November 6, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published a final rule that eliminates the apprenticeship-specific affirmative action and equal employment opportunity (EEO) framework, including mandatory anti-harassment training, for registered apprenticeship programs.

Quick Hits

The DOL’s final rule rescinds the affirmative action and EEO requirements under 29 CFR Part 30for registered apprenticeship programs and replaces them with a single requirement to comply with applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws.

The final rule takes effect on January 5, 2027.

State Apprenticeship Agencies (SAAs) will have one year after that date to submit state plans showing that their apprenticeship-specific laws, regulations, and policies conform to the revised federal standard.

Under the final rule, sponsors are no longer required to:

maintain written affirmative action programs;

conduct utilization analyses comparing apprentice demographics by race, sex, and ethnicity against the relevant labor pool;

set utilization goals, including the 7 percent disability utilization goal;

invite apprentices to self-identify as having a disability;

conduct targeted outreach;

perform annual personnel process reviews;

designate an individual to manage the program’s EEO policy;

post an equal opportunity pledge; or

provide anti-harassment training.

Instead, the revised 29 CFR 30.3 requires sponsors to comply with all applicable federal and state laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, genetic information, and disability. As a practical matter, any apprenticeship sponsors below the fifteen-employee threshold set by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 may no longer be subject to apprenticeship-specific federal EEO obligations.

Registration agencies will no longer investigate discrimination complaints. Instead, they will refer complainants to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a state fair employment practices agency, or another appropriate enforcement entity. Registration agencies may take enforcement action only after a final, non-appealable determination of a violation, which sponsors must disclose to their registration agency within sixty days. Separately, SAAs must submit state plans within one year of the final rule’s effective date, and the DOL identified state laws establishing compulsory affirmative action programs as examples of nonconforming requirements.

Previous Mandates

In 2016, the DOL finalized rules requiring all sponsors, regardless of size, to internally disseminate an equal opportunity policy, maintain a list of current recruitment sources, provide anti-harassment training to apprentices and journeyworkers who work with them, and establish a procedure for handling harassment complaints. Sponsors with five or more apprentices also had to maintain affirmative action programs.

The DOL concluded that the utilization goals and related requirements induced sponsors to make preferential decisions based on race, sex, and other demographic characteristics. The agency pointed out that Title VII contains no provision requiring employers or apprenticeship programs to adopt group-based preferences on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

According to the DOL, Title VII precludes courts and agencies from requiring preferential treatment to achieve or maintain demographic balance, although a court may, under section 706(g), impose “a narrowly tailored, time-limited affirmative action plan” to remedy intentional discrimination. The DOL tied its rescission of the disability goal to its parallel rescission of the Section 503 utilization goal.

As under Section 503, voluntary, lawful outreach remains permissible, while race- and sex-based numerical requirements are reframed as legal risk, rather than compliance obligations.

This final rule aligns with the Trump administration’s other actions with respect to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. To take just three recent examples, on July 21, 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) to rescind federal equal employment opportunity (EEO) data reporting requirements, including employers’ requirements to report workforce demographic data by job category, sex, and race or ethnicity. On August 20, 2026, the DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) finalized a trio of rules rescinding race- and sex-based affirmative action regulations for federal contractors and modifying the Section 503 regulations. On October 16, 2026, EEOC requested that the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) review a final rule rescinding the interpretive portions of the EEOC’s version of the Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures (UGESP), 29 C.F.R. Part 1607.

Next Steps

Apprenticeship sponsors and SAAs may want to review their policies, program standards, and practices to ensure that recruiting, hiring, and other employment decisions do not depend on race, sex, or other protected characteristics, and that sponsors do not pursue numerical goals for particular demographic groups.

Sponsors must still comply with applicable federal, state, and local nondiscrimination laws. The final rule does not prohibit voluntary anti-harassment training or lawful outreach and recruitment efforts directed to all qualified individuals, and sponsors may continue targeted outreach to veterans.