Quick Hits

On November 17, 2026, the DOL proposed changes to the PERM labor certification process that would replace the requirement to announce open positions in print newspaper advertising with at least ninety days of online and in-person recruitment that mirrors how an employer fills comparable positions.

Employers that laid off U.S. workers in the same or similar occupation and area within the prior two years would not be permitted to file PERM applications for those positions.

Schedule A would be eliminated, so employers sponsoring nurses and physical therapists would need to complete the full PERM process.

Comments are due January 16, 2027.

The proposal would lengthen and modernize recruitment, restrict sponsorship by employers that have conducted layoffs, and eliminate the Schedule A exemption for nurses and physical therapists.

Background

PERM labor certification is the first step for most U.S. employers sponsoring foreign nationals for permanent residence (individuals holding a “green card”) in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories. Before filing, the employer must test the U.S. labor market and show that no able, willing, qualified, and available U.S. workers applied for the position. DOL states that the current rules no longer reflect how employers recruit and that they allow some employers to recruit for sponsored positions differently than for ordinary hires.

Key Proposed Changes

Recruitment. Employers would no longer place print newspaper advertisements. Instead, all positions would be advertised for at least ninety days through the state workforce agency, the employer’s careers website, online job boards, the employer’s customary social media channels, and a job fair or campus recruiting event. Advertisements would need to state the wage or wage range and whether the role is remote or hybrid. Recruitment would have to end thirty to sixty days before filing.

Comparability with ordinary hiring. Employers would attest, under penalty of perjury, that they recruited for the sponsored position through the same channels and in the same manner as for positions that do not involve sponsorship. PERM-specific application methods would be presumed not to be in good faith.

Layoffs. An employer that laid off U.S. workers in the same or similar occupation in the area of intended employment within the prior two years would not be permitted to file a PERM application for that position. Layoffs after filing would trigger notice obligations and require the employer to offer the position to affected workers. The current rule looks back only six months and does not bar filing.

Filing and documentation. Employers would submit their full recruitment record, including U.S. applicants’ résumés, with the application rather than only upon audit. The notice of filing would remain posted until the related immigrant petition is decided.

Schedule A. DOL would eliminate Schedule A, which currently allows employers sponsoring registered nurses, physical therapists, and individuals of exceptional ability in the sciences or arts to skip the labor market test.

Remote positions. DOL is asking for comment on whether fully remote positions should remain eligible for PERM sponsorship at all.

Next Steps

Comments are due by January 19, 2027. DOL must consider the comments before issuing a final rule, which may differ from the proposal. A final rule would take effect sixty days after publication in the Federal Register, and applications filed within a short transition period after that date would remain subject to the current rules.