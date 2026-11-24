On Nov. 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) issued a final rule revising the test it uses to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA). The rule rescinds the 2024 regulations and replaces them with a “two core factors” framework, which is modeled on the DOL’s 2021 approach and gives greater weight to control and opportunity for profit or loss than to other factors.

For businesses that use contractors, freelancers, or gig workers, the rule is intended to make the DOL’s classification test more predictable, but it does not guarantee that a worker will be classified as an independent contractor. Classification remains fact-specific, and some states have their own tests for independent contractor status, which may differ from the DOL’s test and lead to different results.

Why Worker Classification Matters: Employee Protections, Litigation Risk, and Workforce Planning

Worker classification affects the legal protections to which an individual is entitled under the FLSA, the FMLA, and the MSPA. For example, employees covered by the FLSA may be entitled to minimum-wage and overtime protections, while independent contractors are not. Alleged misclassification of employees as independent contractors has been a frequent subject of FLSA litigation pursued by both agencies and those classified as independent contractors, both on an individual and collective basis, making it a source of significant litigation risk and potential liability for companies that engage independent contractors. Finally, frequent changes to the DOL’s standard over recent years have made workforce planning more challenging for companies due to a lack of predictability as to how the DOL may view worker relationships.

What Changed: DOL’s Two Core Factors Test Replaces the 2024 Independent Contractor Rule

Historically, the DOL and courts applied a multifactor “economic reality” test, considering the circumstances as a whole, without assigning fixed weight to particular factors. In 2021, during the first administration of President Donald J. Trump, the DOL adopted a framework that gave greater weight to two “core” factors: control over the work, and opportunity for profit or loss. Some businesses supported that approach as clearer and more predictable because it identified which factors would usually matter most. The 2024 rule issued under President Joseph R. Biden replaced it with a six-factor, totality-of-the-circumstances test that assigned no greater weight to any particular factor. Under the current administration, the DOL’s view is that the 2024 approach provided less predictability and may be viewed as too restrictive of independent contractor status. This 2026 rule largely restores the 2021 “two core factors” framework.

While the DOL’s test has shifted multiple times over the past several years, the central question under the new rule remains the same as under prior rules: whether a worker is in business for themselves, as a contractor, or is economically dependent on the company for work, as an employee. Much like prior rules, the new rule continues to emphasize actual practices over contractual language; a contract’s description of the relationship as an independent contractor arrangement may not be enforced if the relationship operates differently in practice.

The most significant change from the 2024 rule is that the new rule gives two core factors greater weight than the others:

Control: whether the worker meaningfully controls matters such as scheduling, assignments, workload, and the ability to work for others. Opportunity for profit or loss: whether the worker can affect their profits or losses through their own initiative or investment, rather than simply by working a greater number of hours or working more quickly.

The DOL states that when these two factors point in the same direction, they will generally indicate the appropriate classification. Three additional factors may also inform the analysis: the skill required for the work, the permanence of the working relationship, and whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production. But the rule says these three factors are highly unlikely, individually or collectively, to outweigh the combined weight of the core factors when those core factors point to the same classification.

The rule also changes how certain factors are considered. For instance, the rule clarifies that requiring compliance with specific legal obligations, health and safety standards, insurance requirements, deadlines, or quality-control standards typical of business-to-business relationships does not, by itself, indicate employee status. However, detailed instructions about how, when, or where work must be performed may indicate employer-like control, even if described as a safety or quality-control measure.

Unlike the 2024 rule, which treated investment as a separate factor, the new rule considers the worker’s investment as part of the opportunity-for-profit-or-loss factor. It places business initiative in that factor as well, rather than treating initiative as part of the skill factor.

The integrated-unit-of-production factor also differs from the 2024 rule’s inquiry into whether the work is an “integral part” of the business. The new rule focuses on whether the worker’s work is integrated into the business’s production process, rather than whether the work is important or central to the business.

While the new rule provides direction on how the factors are weighted, it is important to remember that the rule is still not a bright-line test. Classification remains a fact-specific inquiry and requires a balancing of the factors.

Which Laws Does the DOL Independent Contractor Rule Cover?

The rule applies to worker classification under the FLSA, the FMLA, and the MSPA. It does not change classification standards under other federal laws, such as the Internal Revenue Code or the National Labor Relations Act, nor does it override state or local law.

State law may be more restrictive, such as in states employing an ABC test, like California and New Jersey. A worker who qualifies as an independent contractor under the DOL’s rule may still be considered an employee under applicable state law.

Do Courts Have to Follow the DOL’s Rule? Loper Bright and Independent Contractor Classification

The rule explains how the DOL will approach worker classification, but when the classification is disputed, courts may ultimately decide whether a company’s classification is correct. Following the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 369 (2024), courts generally are not required to defer to an agency’s interpretation of the statutes it enforces. As a result, courts may interpret the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA differently than the DOL. Companies should therefore consider federal court decisions interpreting these statutes when making independent contractor classification decisions, including federal court interpretations of prior versions of the economic reality test and its factors.

Effective Date of the DOL Independent Contractor Final Rule: Mid-January 2027

The rule takes effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. Depending on the publication date, the effective date is expected to fall in mid-January 2027.

What Companies Should Consider Doing to Help Mitigate Misclassification Risk

Because actual practices matter more than contractual labels, companies should consider reviewing both how contractor relationships operate and how those relationships are documented. To reduce misclassification risk, companies should consider the following steps: