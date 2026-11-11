DOL Finalizes PBM Transparency Rule: What Employers Should Know

On November 2, 2026, the Department of Labor (DOL) published a final rule that provides employers greater transparency into the fees and compensation pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and their affiliates receive by requiring PBMs and others to provide affected plan sponsors with detailed fee disclosures. The rule is intended to help fiduciaries of employer-sponsored group health plans better understand prescription drug costs, evaluate vendor compensation, and negotiate and monitor PBM contracts. It implements certain statutory changes enacted earlier this year through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (CAA, 2026).

Although the new disclosure obligations primarily fall on PBMs and certain affiliated service providers, they have important implications for employers’ existing fiduciary responsibilities under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA).

Which Employers and Plans Are Affected by these Rules?

The final rule’s detailed disclosure requirements generally apply to “large” ERISA-covered self-insured group health plans. These include plans sponsored by employers averaging at least 100 employees during the preceding calendar year.

Importantly, the requirements are not limited to direct PBM contracts. They may also apply when pharmacy benefit management services are provided through a third-party administrator (TPA) or another intermediary, such as in certain level-funded arrangements. Generally, the vendor contracting with the plan to provide PBM services bears responsibility for furnishing the required disclosures, even if another entity performs those services.

What Information Must Be Provided?

The final rule requires covered PBMs and certain affiliated brokers and consultants to provide detailed written disclosures that identify their services and the compensation they reasonably expect to receive, at specific time intervals.

Among other things, the disclosures must address manufacturer rebates and discounts, administrative fees, spread pricing, pharmacy recoupments, formulary placement incentives, and compensation paid to affiliates and subcontractors. The rule also requires information on drug pricing methodologies and on certain arrangements that direct participants to affiliated pharmacies.

First, covered service providers must furnish disclosures reasonably in advance of entering into a new contract and before any extensions or renewals. For renewals and extensions, including automatic renewals, providing the information at least 90 calendar days in advance is deemed reasonable under the rule.

Additionally, the rule requires ongoing reports every six months, or quarterly at the covered plan’s request. The reports are due no later than 30 calendar days after the applicable reporting period. If aggregate compensation in a disclosed category materially exceeds the corresponding initial estimate, the covered service provider must identify the overage amount and explain its cause. An overage is generally material at 5% or more, unless the parties establish a lower percentage or dollar threshold in writing.

Finally, the rule requires covered service providers to furnish certain information upon request to assist plan fiduciaries in evaluating the arrangement and complying with their ERISA obligations.

What Does This Mean for Employers?

ERISA already requires plan fiduciaries to prudently select and monitor service providers and to evaluate the reasonableness of their compensation. These new disclosures provide additional information employers need to meet those responsibilities.

The final rule also strengthens covered plans’ contractual audit rights. Plans must be permitted to audit the accuracy of required PBM disclosures at least once annually, using an auditor selected by the plan. The rule sets timeframes for covered service providers to respond to a plan’s audit request. Yet the rule does not require employers to conduct annual audits; it merely provides an additional oversight tool when circumstances warrant.

Employers may wish to review existing PBM and TPA agreements, particularly the provisions governing compensation, disclosure obligations, audit rights, formulary changes, and contract renewals. Employers may also wish to consider how they will review the information received, identify potential conflicts or unexplained compensation increases, and document their evaluation of vendor arrangements.

When Do the Requirements Apply?

The final rule was published in the Federal Register on November 2, 2026, and becomes effective on January 4, 2027. Its detailed requirements apply to plan years beginning on or after July 1, 2027.

However, employers and covered service providers should not overlook the statutory requirements already in effect, regardless of plan size or funding arrangement. The CAA, 2026, expanded the statutory compensation disclosure obligations applicable to group health plan service providers, effective February 3, 2026. Fully insured plans generally are not subject to this transparency rule’s detailed disclosure, reporting, and audit requirements. However, the CAA, 2026’s statutory compensation disclosure requirements remain applicable, including for fully insured plans. Such plan fiduciaries are responsible for evaluating the reasonableness of service provider compensation under these statutory requirements.

Employer Takeaways

While covered service providers are primarily responsible for complying with the detailed disclosure requirements, employers also benefit from receiving them. ERISA’s framework for plan service arrangements generally contemplates that compensation be evaluated in light of the services provided, and these disclosures are designed to support that review. Moreover, the information covered service providers produce gives employers additional opportunities to assess PBM costs and contractual arrangements.

Employers may wish to engage their PBMs, TPAs, brokers, and consultants before the applicable deadlines to understand how required disclosures will be provided and whether existing contracts need updating. If a covered service provider fails to provide the required disclosures, employers may want to promptly request the missing information in writing. Establishing a process to review and document the information received may help employers make more informed vendor decisions and demonstrate prudent ongoing oversight of their group health plans.