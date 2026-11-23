Key Takeaways:

DOL Finalizes Business-Friendly Independent Contractor Standard : The Department of Labor replaced the Biden administration’s 2024 regulation with a streamlined, five-factor “economic reality” test. It is anticipated that the rule will provide greater flexibility for employers when classifying workers as independent contractors. Classification remains a fact-specific inquiry, and businesses should be cognizant of stricter state laws.

: The Department of Labor replaced the Biden administration’s 2024 regulation with a streamlined, five-factor “economic reality” test. It is anticipated that the rule will provide greater flexibility for employers when classifying workers as independent contractors. Classification remains a fact-specific inquiry, and businesses should be cognizant of stricter state laws. Two Factors Receive Greater Weight: The nature and degree of control over the work and the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss based on initiative or investment.

On Nov. 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a final rule, Employee or Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, replacing the Biden administration’s 2024 independent contractor regulation. The final rule largely adopts the proposal issued in February 2026 and restores a similar framework adopted in 2021 during the first Trump administration.

The new rule retains the economic reality test, which examines whether a worker is economically dependent on a potential employer for work (an employee) or is instead in business for themselves (an independent contractor). The new rule identifies five non-exhaustive factors and places particular emphasis on the two “core factors” bolded below:

Nature and degree of control over the work . Examining the extent to which a worker exercises control over their work, including scheduling, project selection, workload, and the ability to perform services for others.

. Examining the extent to which a worker exercises control over their work, including scheduling, project selection, workload, and the ability to perform services for others. Opportunity for profit or loss. Considering whether a worker has a meaningful opportunity to increase profits or incur losses through personal initiative, business decisions, or investments, rather than simply earning more by working additional hours.

The three remaining additional factors remain relevant to the analysis, particularly when the two core factors point toward different classifications:

Skill required to perform the work. Whether the worker brings specialized skills to the work and uses those skills in an entrepreneurial manner, which suggests an independent contractor status.

Whether the worker brings specialized skills to the work and uses those skills in an entrepreneurial manner, which suggests an independent contractor status. Degree of permanence of the working relationship. Whether the working relationship is indefinite or continuous, on one hand, or definite in duration or project-based, on the other hand. A defined duration or project-based assignment suggests independent contractor status.

Whether the working relationship is indefinite or continuous, on one hand, or definite in duration or project-based, on the other hand. A defined duration or project-based assignment suggests independent contractor status. Whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production. Whether the worker’s services are segregable from the potential employer’s production process. Lack of integration suggests independent contractor status.

Importantly, the rule emphasizes that the parties’ actual working relationship carries greater weight than contractual provisions or theoretical opportunities for independence. As a result, a written independent contractor agreement alone will not establish independent contractor status.

The final rule is scheduled to take effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. Litigation challenging the 2024 regulation has been stayed in multiple federal courts, including proceedings in the Fifth, Sixth and Tenth Circuits and a federal district court in Texas.

Why This Matters for Employers

The new rule may make independent contractor classification more predictable under federal law, but it does not provide a blanket exemption from employee classification requirements. Employers may wish to consider the following practical implications: