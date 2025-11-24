DOL–EEOC Partnership Expands Coordinated Enforcement on National Origin Discrimination Under ‘Project Firewall’
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On November 24, 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a formal partnership with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) under Project Firewall to intensify enforcement against employers engaging in unlawful national origin discrimination, including hiring practices that disadvantage American workers.

The DOL’s announcement comes on the heels of new EEOC anti-American bias educational materials and underscores federal agencies’ enhanced data sharing, aligned enforcement tools, and coordinated guidance to deter discriminatory hiring, particularly where job postings or screening practices may prefer nonimmigrant visa holders (such as H-1B) over qualified U.S. workers.

Quick Hits

  • The EEOC, the DOL, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are coordinating efforts related to national origin discrimination and anti-American bias.
  • As part of Project Firewall, the DOL and EEOC plan to share data, align enforcement tools, and facilitate referrals addressing discriminatory hiring and potential H‑1B program abuses.
  • Given this coordination, employers may see and potentially should anticipate inquiries or involvement from more than one agency investigating alleged national origin discrimination or anti-American bias.

The new formal partnership builds on the EEOC’s recent technical assistance and educational updates, which emphasize that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects all workers—including American workers—from national origin discrimination.

That one-page guidance from the EEOC states that potential business rationales, such as labor costs, customer preferences, or stereotypes, do not justify discriminatory practices. Additionally, the EEOC’s one-pager and updated national origin resources flag several high‑risk areas: visa‑status preferences in job ads (e.g., “H‑1B only” or “H‑1B preferred”); disparate treatment in application and promotion processes that make it harder for U.S. workers to advance; and retaliation or harassment tied to national origin. Notably, the EEOC’s recent materials previewed a multiagency enforcement posture—now reinforced by the DOL’s Project Firewall announcement.

Project Firewall operationalizes that multiagency approach by facilitating information sharing “as permitted by law,” clarifying employer obligations, and aligning enforcement pathways so that potential Title VII violations can proceed in tandem with DOL actions addressing H‑1B misuse and related program compliance. The partnership also involves the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), signaling a whole-of-government focus on practices that may prefer foreign workers or visa holders over qualified Americans.

Next Steps

In light of the federal enforcement agency coordination, employers may wish to assess how their recruiting and hiring practices reference or rely on visa status, particularly where postings or screening criteria could be perceived as favoring nonimmigrant visa holders. Employers might also consider reviewing their practices against the themes noted in recent EEOC technical assistance and determining whether conducting attorney-client privileged audits of selection, promotion, and pay practices can help ensure practices are neutral, job-related, and applied consistently. Training appropriate stakeholders on Title VII’s protections as they relate to national origin, as well as creating and maintaining contemporaneous documentation of merit-based and legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons, can assist in responding to agency questions that may arise.

© 2025, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Microplastics Inc
Published: 19 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Contractor Sales & Services, LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Stay Ahead of the Curve- Essential Employment Law Updates for Retailers in 2026
by: Brandon R. Sher
California Court of Appeal Affirms Dismissal of PAGA Claims Based on Prior Settlement and Claim Preclusion
by: Robert R. Roginson
CROWN Act Becomes Law in Pennsylvania- New Protections Against Hair Discrimination
by: Brandon R. Sher
Federal Court Adopts Stricter Standard for Employer Liability in Third-Party Harassment Cases
by: Amanda T. Quan , Lauren C. Tompkins-Payton
New York Department of Financial Services’ Industry Letter- Foreshadowing Enforcement of Vendor Management?
by: Jeffrey D. Coren , Evan J. Yahng
California Appellate Court Affirms Legality of Auto Technicians’ ‘Flag Bonus Pay’ System
by: Spencer C. Skeen , Robert R. Roginson
Auditing Artificial Intelligence Systems for Bias in Employment Decision-Making
by: Lauren B. Hicks , T. Scott Kelly
2026 Minimum Wage Increases in New York: Key Details for Employers
by: Joseph B. Cartafalsa , Zachary V. Zagger
December 2025 Visa Bulletin Shows No Advancement in Dates for Filing for Most Employment-Based Immigrant Visa Categories
by: Jared M. Hooven
Beltway Buzz, November 21, 2025
by: James J. Plunkett
New IRS Guidance Pinpoints How Individuals May Take Tax Breaks for Tips and Overtime
by: Michael K. Mahoney , Stephen Kenney
OSHA Recordkeeping and Reporting Guidance for Employers, Part I- Foundations of OSHA Injury and Illness Recordkeeping
by: John Surma
EEOC’s New Anti-American Bias Materials Reinforce National Origin Discrimination Risks
by: Bernhard Mueller , T. Scott Kelly

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 