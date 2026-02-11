DOL Compliance Tools & PBM Regulation, NLRB Intake Updates [Podcast]
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

This week, we discuss the Department of Labor’s (DOL’s) new compliance tools, its proposed pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) transparency regulation, and updated enforcement priorities from the DOL’s Employee Benefits Security Administration. We also cover the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB’s) revamped case intake process.

DOL Releases Compliance Tools

The DOL has introduced new resources—including interactive toolkits, industry-specific guidance, updated fact sheets, and self-audit checklists—to help employers avoid wage-and-hour violations.

DOL Issues Proposed Regulation for PBMs

The DOL has issued a proposed regulation, now open for comment, aimed at increasing transparency from PBMs. The proposal would mandate PBMs to disclose the full scope of fees, rebates, and compensation.

Additionally, the DOL’s Employee Benefits Security Administration has unveiled a significant overhaul of its enforcement priorities for 2026.

NLRB Adjusts Intake Procedure

Faced with a significant number of pending cases due to the government shutdown and staffing issues, the NLRB has instituted a new intake procedure for unfair labor practice charges.

