On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a final rule for determining whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor under three federal laws: the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which governs minimum wage and overtime; the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which provides job-protected leave; and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA), which protects agricultural workers. The new rule does not apply to other federal laws, including the Internal Revenue Code. It also does not preempt state or local laws, which may apply more restrictive tests that set a higher bar to find independent contractor status.

The new rule, which rescinds the DOL’s 2024 rule, is intended to bring greater consistency with federal appellate decisions and to give workers, employers, and enforcement personnel greater clarity. According to the DOL, the 2024 rule “could be viewed as setting a higher bar to find independent contractor status than required under the law” and “an analysis which is ambiguous or perceived as too restrictive of independent contracting can deter businesses from engaging with bona fide independent contractors.”

Independent contractors make up a significant portion of today’s workforce. While organizations often use contractors to gain flexibility and reduce costs, misclassifying workers can create substantial legal and financial exposure. But whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor determines which legal protections and obligations apply to the working relationship.

Employees are entitled to protections such as minimum wage, overtime, and leave rights, while independent contractors generally are not. The burden to properly classify a worker generally falls on the employer, and a mistake can lead to back wages, penalties, and litigation, sometimes years after the decision was initially made. One of the most challenging aspects of worker classification is that there is no single test, and the DOL final rule sets forth a test to address the lack of predictability, as applied to the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA.

Rather than relying on job titles or contract labels, the “economic reality” test asks whether the worker is truly in business for themselves (an independent contractor) or is economically dependent on the company (an employee). Importantly, in considering these factors, the DOL rule advises that the actual day-to-day practices of the worker and the employer are weighed more than what may be contractually required or theoretically possible.

Two “core” factors, which typically carry more weight, include: (1) the nature and degree of control over the work; and (2) the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss based on initiative or investment.

Control Over the Work. This factor asks who has control over key aspects of the work (e.g., scheduling, workload, project selection, and ability for the worker to work for others). If the worker has substantial control over key aspects of their work, this factor weighs in favor of independent contractor classification. If the employer has substantial control over the work, this factor weighs in favor of employee classification.

Opportunity for Profit or Loss. This factor asks whether the worker has opportunities to affect his or her earnings. If the worker’s opportunity to earn is based on his or her initiative or management of his or her investment in equipment or capital expenses, this factor weighs toward independent contractor. On the other hand, if the worker’s earnings depend on the employer or working more hours, this factor weighs toward employee classification.

The new rule also identifies other factors, which carry less weight, to determine a worker’s classification:

The amount of skill required for the work : whether the work requires specialized training or skill that the employer does not provide. This factor weighs in favor of employee status if the work does not require specialized training or skill or the worker relies upon the employer to equip the worker with skills or training.

: whether the work requires specialized training or skill that the employer does not provide. This factor weighs in favor of employee status if the work does not require specialized training or skill or the worker relies upon the employer to equip the worker with skills or training. The degree of permanence of the working relationship : whether the working relationship has a fixed end date or is sporadic. This factor weighs in favor of employee status if the relationship is indefinite in duration or continuous.

: whether the working relationship has a fixed end date or is sporadic. This factor weighs in favor of employee status if the relationship is indefinite in duration or continuous. Whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production: whether the work is separate from the employer’s production process for a good or service. This factor weighs in favor of employee status to the extent the work is a component of the production process.

Additional factors may also be considered, and no single factor is determinative.

The DOL rule also provides 14 fact-specific examples applying the factors to real life, including examples applicable to farm labor contractors, digital platform workers, and truck drivers.

The new rule is scheduled to take effect 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register. In the meantime, employers may wish to identify the workers they currently treat as independent contractors, compare how those relationships operate in practice against the factors described above, and review their contractor agreements and documentation. Because classification is fact-specific, these reviews are best conducted with legal counsel.