DOJ’s Newest Division Takes on the “Fraud Epidemic” with Aggressive New Tactics

On October 7, 2026, Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald issued a memo — Directive 26-13: A Comprehensive Approach in the Fight Against Fraud — directing all prosecutors in DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division (NFED) to combat what it calls a “fraud epidemic” with more aggressive tactics, including pre-indictment asset seizure, seeking upward variances and departures at sentencing, and bringing a wider array of charges in fraud cases. DOJ has described the new guidance as marking “a significant operational shift” in its fraud enforcement efforts, signaling more white-collar investigations and enforcement actions are likely on the horizon.

Multifaceted Charges

The memo directs NFED to assess fraudulent conduct under a wider array of laws, seeking out all possible charges. For example, “in every case,” NFED prosecutors are now expected to assess whether the alleged fraud also implicates tax violations. If tax charges “materially advance the investigation, prosecution, or recovery of assets,” prosecutors are directed to collaborate with Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) to develop the tax dimensions of fraud investigations.

Similarly, the memo directs prosecutors to consider potential violations of securities laws when the target is a publicly traded company. For securities, the memo highlights specific priority areas: “government programs or contracts; schemes to defraud the United States; foreign investment schemes targeting the federal government; schemes targeting U.S. service members; and schemes involving health care, tax, or trade fraud.”

The memo notes that prosecutors should analyze whether healthcare or tax fraud cases also implicate consumer-focused charges, such as mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, access-device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and offenses involving fraudulent identification documents or access-device solicitations.

Earlier Asset Seizures

In order to recoup more assets for the government, the memo emphasizes a shift in policy towards earlier seizures and injunctions to prevent diminution of assets. This includes greater coordination between lead prosecutors and the Asset Recovery Section “at all stages of the investigations and prosecutions.” Specific directives include:

Seizing bank accounts and cryptocurrency soon after the fraud occurs, including before criminal charges are brought;

Seizure of websites and online accounts used to perpetrate fraud;

Seeking restraining orders to prevent transfer or diminution of assets for banking law violations and healthcare offenses;

Seeking injunctions against further fraudulent activity; and

Seeking prejudgment remedies, including the attachment, garnishment, sequestration of income, and receiverships, “for any offense.”

Harsher Sentencing

NFED’s more aggressive tone continues through sentencing. To promote respect for the law and deterrence, the memo directs more zealous sentencing advocacy from prosecutors. Rather than being “mechanical at sentencing[,]” prosecutors are directed to “vividly recount the greed, lies, and deception underlying the crimes of conviction.” They must also “address the urgent need for general deterrence against fraud” in their sentencing presentations. Prosecutors also are directed to “seek all Guidelines enhancements supported by the facts and law and should oppose unwarranted reductions or departures.” This aggressive sentencing approach also includes an emphasis on advocating for upward variances or departures where “the advisory Guidelines range does not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offense, the harm caused, the defendant’s culpability, the need for deterrence, or the need to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities.”

The Main Takeaway

NFED has been given wide authority to enforce fraud. On the heels of DOJ’s corporate enforcement priorities issued earlier this month in Directive 26-12 — which we discussed in greater detail here — the department has signaled not only a willingness to prioritize corporate investigations, but also a desire to move more aggressively in these cases, seizing assets at the outset, seeking harsher sentences, and bringing a wider array of charges.

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