DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division: Early Seizures and Data Mining [Video]

Watch: What General Counsel and Business Leaders Need to Know

Centralized Oversight and Pre-Indictment Asset Seizures: Two October 2026 directives from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) National Fraud Enforcement Division (NFED) tell prosecutors to report ongoing corporate investigations to a central corporate enforcement section and to seize or freeze assets before anyone is charged. Companies may want to consider forfeiture risk when deciding whether to self-disclose.

Two October 2026 directives from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) National Fraud Enforcement Division (NFED) tell prosecutors to report ongoing corporate investigations to a central corporate enforcement section and to seize or freeze assets before anyone is charged. Companies may want to consider forfeiture risk when deciding whether to self-disclose. Data Mining and Whistleblowers: DOJ says it is using large-scale data mining to generate leads, and it reports that data miners have filed more than 45 percent of qui tam actions since fiscal year 2024. Companies are advised to conduct internal audits, maintain compliance procedures, and consider voluntary self-disclosure with counsel.

DOJ says it is using large-scale data mining to generate leads, and it reports that data miners have filed more than 45 percent of qui tam actions since fiscal year 2024. Companies are advised to conduct internal audits, maintain compliance procedures, and consider voluntary self-disclosure with counsel. Civil Rights Fraud Initiative: Federal contractors and funding recipients that certify civil rights compliance while maintaining diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs the government views as unlawful can face False Claims Act (FCA) investigations into conduct dating back to 2017. Companies should perform a risk analysis with counsel rather than rush to settle.

In this episode of Speaking of Litigation®, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Zachary S. Taylor, Erica Sibley Bahnsen, and Leah Brownlee Taylor discuss how NFED is organized and what it prioritizes, how the October directives reshape corporate enforcement, and how data analytics and whistleblowers are driving case generation. They also examine where FCA, civil rights fraud, and DEI enforcement fit in and explain what companies should be doing now.