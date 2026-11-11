The DOJ's First "Near-Miss" Resolution: The New Corporate Self-Disclosure Policy and First Look at Its Application

The Department of Justice's recent resolution with Extreme Networks, Inc., offers a first look at how the DOJ intends to apply its newly adopted Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (the "CEP"). On October 27, 2026, the DOJ announced that Extreme Networks had agreed to pay approximately $976,000 in forfeiture and criminal penalties under a non-prosecution agreement ("NPA") resolving allegations that Extreme Networks unlawfully sold networking equipment and services to a Russian weapons manufacturer owned by a U.S.-sanctioned entity.

The DOJ characterized the matter as its first "near-miss" resolution under the CEP. This post summarizes what the CEP is before briefly discussing its application to Extreme Works.

The CEP: DOJ's Department-Wide Framework for Corporate Enforcement

The new CEP announced on March 10, 2026, establishes a department-wide framework governing how the DOJ evaluates corporate self-disclosure, cooperation, and remediation in criminal matters. It is designed to encourage companies to identify and report potential misconduct, assist the government's investigation, and take meaningful steps to remediate the wrongdoing.

The policy applies to corporate criminal matters handled by the DOJ, except for criminal antitrust violations, which remain subject to the Antitrust Division's separate leniency program.

The CEP establishes three principal resolution pathways.

Part I provides the most favorable resolution: The new CEP indicates that the DOJ will decline to prosecute a company when the company:

Voluntarily self-discloses the misconduct to an appropriate DOJ criminal component;

Fully cooperates with the DOJ's investigation;

Timely and appropriately remediates the misconduct; and

Has no aggravating circumstances, including offense seriousness, egregious or pervasive misconduct, severe harm, or corporate recidivism.

The voluntary self-disclosure requirement is particularly important. Under the CEP, a voluntary self-disclosure constitutes a disclosure made in good faith to the appropriate DOJ component, concerning misconduct not previously known to the DOJ, and occurring without a preexisting obligation to disclose. The disclosure also must be made before an imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation and within a reasonably prompt time after the company becomes aware of the misconduct.

The policy expressly encourages disclosure at the earliest possible time, even if the company has not completed its internal investigation.

However, a declination does not necessarily eliminate the company's financial obligations arising from the misconduct. Companies receiving a CEP declination must still pay applicable disgorgement and forfeiture amounts and provide restitution/victim compensation.

The policy also preserves the DOJ's discretion to recommend a declination notwithstanding aggravating circumstances, depending on the severity of those circumstances and the company's voluntary disclosure, cooperation, and remediation.

Part II addresses companies that fully cooperate and appropriately remediate but nonetheless do not qualify for a declination. This situation can occur in two circumstances: (1) when the company made a good-faith self-report, but the report did not satisfy the CEP's definition of voluntary self-disclosure; or (2) when aggravating circumstances warrant a criminal resolution.

In these circumstances, the CEP establishes a more favorable resolution framework than would otherwise be available. Absent particularly egregious or multiple aggravating circumstances, the new CEP states that the DOJ will:

Provide a non-prosecution agreement;

Limit the agreement's term to fewer than three years;

Refrain from requiring an independent compliance monitor; and

Provide a reduction of between 50% and 75% off the low end of the applicable U.S. Sentencing Guidelines fine range.

This pathway is significant because it recognizes that a company's failure to satisfy every requirement for a declination does not necessarily eliminate the value of its voluntary reporting and subsequent conduct. In particular, a company that reports misconduct in good faith but misses the technical requirements for voluntary disclosure may still receive substantial credit for its cooperation and remediation.

The policy thus creates an incentive to report and address misconduct even when the company may already have lost eligibility for a declination.

Part III: Companies that do not qualify for either Part I or Part II remain subject to the DOJ's ordinary prosecutorial discretion. The DOJ may determine the appropriate form of resolution, its duration, compliance obligations, and monetary penalty based on the particular facts and circumstances.

Although companies in this category may still receive cooperation and remediation credit, the CEP provides that the DOJ will not recommend a reduction of more than 50% off the applicable U.S. Sentencing Guidelines fine. The policy generally presumes that reductions for companies that fully cooperate and appropriately remediate will be calculated from the low end of the Guidelines range.

What Extreme Networks Tells Us

The Extreme Networks resolution provides a useful illustration of the distinction between a qualifying voluntary self-disclosure and a good-faith disclosure that nevertheless falls short of the CEP's requirements.

The company's disclosure was not rejected because it failed to report the conduct at all, nor because it refused to cooperate. Rather, the DOJ determined that the disclosure occurred too late: the company reported the misconduct anticipating imminent threat of public exposure following an investigative journalist’s investigation.

This distinction matters because the CEP requires that a voluntary disclosure occur before an imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation. A company therefore cannot necessarily preserve eligibility for a declination by reporting misconduct immediately after learning that a third party is about to expose it.

At the same time, the DOJ recognized the company's earlier investigative efforts and its subsequent conduct. Extreme Networks received cooperation credit for:

Responding to multiple subpoenas on a rolling basis and producing nearly 400,000 documents, including translations;

Voluntarily expanding its document collection and production efforts;

Making current and former employees, including foreign-based employees, available for interviews;

Conducting an internal investigation and presenting its findings to the DOJ; and

Agreeing to toll the statute of limitations while the DOJ completed its investigation.

The company also undertook substantial remediation. Among other things, it terminated its Russian subsidiary and the distributor involved in the unlawful sales, increased trade compliance training, hired additional compliance personnel, enhanced end-user diligence and screening procedures, and adopted new procedures for compliance diligence in mergers and acquisitions.

The DOJ concluded that these efforts, together with the absence of aggravating circumstances, warranted an NPA.

The resulting agreement required Extreme Networks to pay a criminal fine of approximately $487,860.92 and forfeit an additional approximately $487,860.92 in proceeds, for total criminal penalties of $975,721.84.

Conclusion

The Extreme Networks resolution provides an early but important indication of how the DOJ intends to implement the “near-miss” provisions of the new CEP. The case reinforces the importance of prompt internal investigations and early consideration of voluntary disclosure. It also demonstrates that companies that miss the opportunity for a declination may still obtain substantial benefits through good-faith reporting, full cooperation, and meaningful remediation.

For corporate boards, compliance officers, and outside counsel, the central lesson is that decisions on whether and when to disclose potential misconduct should be considered early—not after an investigation has run its course or after a third party has made public exposure imminent. The CEP creates meaningful incentives for companies to come forward, but the benefits available under the policy depend heavily on what a company does, and when it does it, after discovering potential misconduct.