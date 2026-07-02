DOJ’s Energy Pivot Signals New Opportunities and New Litigation Risks for Energy, Infrastructure, and Natural Resources Stakeholders

The Department of Justice’s newly announced renaming of the Environment and Natural Resources Division as the Energy and Natural Resources Division is more than a change in branding. It reflects a broader shift in how government views domestic energy production, infrastructure development, natural resources permitting, and the litigation campaigns often used to slow or stop major projects.

For companies operating in the energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, transportation, mining, utilities, and natural resources sectors, this development should be understood as an important signal: the federal government is increasingly treating energy security as a matter of national security, economic competitiveness, and consumer affordability.

That shift creates opportunity but it also creates new legal, regulatory, and political dynamics that companies should begin preparing for now.

A New Federal Emphasis on Energy Security

The administration has made clear that expanding domestic energy production and removing barriers to energy infrastructure are central priorities. That includes oil, natural gas, coal, nuclear, and critical minerals, among others, as well as the power supply needed to support emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

DOJ’s renaming of the division responsible for much of the federal government’s environmental and natural resources litigation reflects that broader policy direction. The message is straightforward: energy development is not merely an environmental or permitting issue. It is also an economic security, national security, and strategic competitiveness issue.

That distinction matters. For years, many energy and infrastructure projects have faced overlapping legal challenges from activist organizations, state and local governments, and private litigants. These challenges often involve environmental statutes, permitting claims, state climate theories, local energy bans, public nuisance theories, and efforts to impose state or local policy preferences on nationally significant energy infrastructure.

The federal government is now signaling that it will be more willing to defend energy projects, challenge state and local overreach, and intervene where litigation threatens national energy priorities.

What This Means for Regulated Industries

Companies should not assume that a more favorable federal policy environment eliminates litigation risk. In many respects, the opposite may be true.

As federal agencies move to advance energy production, streamline permitting, support infrastructure, and defend domestic development, opponents of those policies are likely to continue using litigation as a central tool. Project approvals, permits, agency actions, pipeline infrastructure, LNG export facilities, and other energy and infrastructure projects may all remain litigation focal points.

The difference is that companies may now have new opportunities to align their legal strategies with federal priorities. That may include seeking federal engagement, supporting agency decision making records, identifying preemption arguments, challenging unlawful state or local restrictions, and positioning projects as part of a broader national interest in reliable, affordable, and secure energy.

Companies should also expect increased scrutiny from multiple directions. Even where federal policy is favorable, state attorneys general, local governments, advocacy groups, congressional committees, and private plaintiffs may continue to pursue aggressive strategies against energy and infrastructure projects. In politically sensitive sectors, litigation, oversight, media pressure, and regulatory advocacy often move together.

Practical Steps Companies Should Take Now

Energy and infrastructure stakeholders should consider several immediate steps. First, companies should review their existing and planned projects to identify where federal energy policy, national security, reliability, affordability, or domestic supply-chain arguments may strengthen their legal position.

Second, companies should evaluate whether state or local restrictions affecting their operations may be vulnerable to preemption, constitutional, administrative law, or statutory challenges.

Third, companies should ensure that permitting records are built with litigation in mind. Even in a more favorable federal environment, courts will continue to focus on the administrative record, agency reasoning, statutory authority, and procedural compliance.

Fourth, companies should develop integrated legal, regulatory, oversight, and communications strategies. Energy disputes are rarely confined to one forum. A lawsuit can quickly become a congressional issue, a state AG matter, a media story, or a regulatory problem.

Finally, companies should consider whether and when to engage with federal policymakers. In the current environment, companies that can clearly explain how their projects advance energy reliability, affordability, national security, job creation, domestic manufacturing, or supply-chain resilience may be better positioned than companies that treat these issues as ordinary permitting disputes.