DOJ’s 2026 Health Care Fraud Takedown Signals Medicaid Enforcement Priorities

The Justice Department’s (DOJ) June 23, 2026, announcement of its annual Health Care Fraud Takedown makes clear that Medicaid and state health care programs have become central to the government’s health care enforcement strategy.

DOJ described the takedown as ushering a “new era” of enforcement, citing a record number of Medicaid fraud charges, and the largest number of participating states in its history. Among the 455 defendants charged, 295 are accused of defrauding Medicaid out of more than $518 million in alleged false claims. DOJ also emphasized the breadth of the takedown: cases were brought in 56 judicial districts and 45 states and territories, with participation from 50 of 54 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCU) the highest level of MFCU participation in DOJ history.

For health care providers, the announcement is significant because the Medicaid issues highlighted in the takedown are not limited to obviously fraudulent conduct. They reach operational areas that providers manage every day, including enrollment disclosures, documentation practices, medical necessity support, managed care billing, transportation arrangements, and relationships with vendors, marketers, and referral sources.

Medicaid Enforcement Is Often State-Specific

Medicaid’s federal-state structure makes enforcement more complex: the program is jointly funded, but each state administers its own program within federal requirements.

Given this federal-state structure, enforcement often turns on program-specific requirements, including those related to:

Provider type and enrollment status;

Medicaid managed care requirements;

Waiver authority and other program-specific rules;

Provider manuals and state agency guidance; and

Prior authorization and medical necessity standards.

Although the schemes included in this year’s takedown involve many of the same themes familiar from Medicare enforcement matters, including medical necessity, falsification of records, and improper recruitment of beneficiaries, the legal analysis often depends on state-specific rules. Providers should understand how applicable state Medicaid rules, managed care requirements, provider manuals, and guidance affect their enrollment, billing, documentation, medical necessity requirements, and relationships with Medicaid managed care plans. A billing practice, referral arrangement, or documentation process that may be commonplace in one state may raise legal issues under another state’s Medicaid program, particularly for providers operating across state lines or billing Medicaid managed care plans.

Medicaid Schemes Scrutinized in the Takedown

The Medicaid cases described by DOJ illustrate several recurring enforcement themes, including:

Medically unnecessary services;

Claims for services allegedly not provided;

Beneficiary targeting, recruitment, and kickbacks;

Incomplete or false enrollment disclosures;

Fraudulent transportation arrangements;

Overlapping time entries; and

Records that allegedly did not support the services billed.

Because Medicaid covers a broad population, including eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with disabilities, Medicaid enforcement can reach a wide range of provider types and services. The takedown reflects that breadth, with cases involving behavioral health, home- and community-based services, personal care, social adult day care, transportation, and laboratory services.

For example, a Connecticut reference laboratory and its owner settled with the federal government to resolve allegations that they omitted material information from its Medicaid enrollment application. The lab allegedly failed to disclose its relationship with another Medicaid provider that was under payment suspension and investigation. The related laboratory was owned by the defendant’s husband, was located at the same address, and had the defendant as its chief operating officer. This matter illustrates that ownership, control, management, and operational relationships can create enforcement exposure in Medicaid enrollment and revalidation submissions.

In New York, prosecutors charged defendants in an alleged Medicaid social adult day care scheme involving claims for services not provided, services that were medically unnecessary, and kickbacks to Medicaid recipients and patient recruiters. The government alleges that the defendants submitted more than $38 million in claims to New York Medicaid for social adult day care services that were not provided or were induced by kickbacks.

In Arizona, prosecutors charged an owner/operator of an outpatient treatment center that provided services for alcohol and drug addiction for services that were not provided, not provided as billed and were “so substandard that they failed to serve a treatment purpose,” were not used as part of an integrated treatment plan, and paid kickback and bribes.

Not all Medicaid fraud cases involve such high alleged damages. For example, in Massachusetts cases, the government alleges that personal care attendants billed for services not provided, including when the attendants were out of state, working at other jobs, incarcerated, or not at the patient’s home at the time the billed services were allegedly performed.

Other Medicaid-related cases involved personal care, home care, transportation, and similar services, where allegations often turned on personnel scheduling, timesheets, supervision of aides, the location of services provided, beneficiary eligibility, and recordkeeping.

Federal-State Coordination Remains a Key Enforcement Theme

Participation by 50 of 54 MFCUs is one of the most significant takeaways from the 2026 takedown.

Medicaid fraud investigations have long involved state enforcement authorities, but DOJ’s announcement reflects continued coordination among multiple federal and state actors, including MFCUs, federal prosecutors, state attorneys general, state Medicaid agencies, federal oversight agencies, and Medicaid managed care organizations.

The coordinated approach was aided by the government’s improved data analytics capabilities. Last year, DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Unit announced the creation of a Data Fusion Center staffed with data analytics experts from HHS-OIG, the FBI, and other agencies. This year’s takedown shows that those tools are now central to the government’s enforcement strategy. DOJ and CMS announced expanded access to CMS data infrastructure, allowing prosecutors to use additional advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools. CMS also announced new claims-processing safeguards, including electronic attestation, identity verification, and capture of IP addresses at login, and is working to standardize data fields across Medicare, Medicaid, and managed care to strengthen its ability to detect suspicious patterns.

For providers, a Medicaid billing concern may carry consequences well beyond reimbursement adjustments, including threats to enrollment status and/or managed care participation, exclusion, civil monetary penalties, False Claims Act exposure, and criminal enforcement.

DOJ’s focus on Medicaid aligns with its broader emphasis on patient harm and the protection of public health care programs. The government framed the alleged fraud as not only financial harm to the government, but also a diversion of limited Medicaid resources. That framing is especially significant in the Medicaid context, where enforcement agencies often emphasize the protection of funds intended to support vulnerable patient populations.

Compliance Considerations for Medicaid Providers

For providers participating in Medicaid, the takedown underscores the need for Medicaid-specific compliance efforts. Providers should not assume that a compliance program focused primarily on Medicare requirements will address all Medicaid risk areas, particularly when the provider operates in multiple states or participates in Medicaid managed care.

Providers should consider several practical Medicaid compliance priorities, including:

Verifying that enrollment applications and revalidation submissions accurately disclose ownership, control, management, service locations, and operational relationships;

Ensuring that documentation supports the services billed, including the date and location of service, number of units billed, provider qualifications, beneficiary eligibility, medical necessity, and any required prior authorization;

Evaluating compliance with Medicaid managed care plan requirements and underlying state Medicaid rules governing coverage and payment, particularly as it relates to the managed Medicaid payor policies;

Reviewing relationships with marketers, referral sources, transportation vendors, billing companies, and other third parties to ensure proper compensation and referral arrangements; and

Auditing Medicaid-specific claims data to identify high-volume billing, unusual utilization patterns, overlapping services, repeated documentation gaps, compliance with payor policy, or claims that appear inconsistent with applicable state Medicaid requirements.

Non-compliance with utilization, documentation, and billing requirements may be visible to government enforcement agencies, managed care plans, and whistleblowers. For that reason, Medicaid compliance should be tailored to actual Medicaid operations, including the states in which the provider participates, the provider types under which it is enrolled, the managed care plans with which it contracts, the services it furnishes, and the documentation required to support those services.

Takeaway

Although Medicaid enforcement has often been viewed as following the lead of Medicare fraud enforcement, the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown suggests that Medicaid will remain a central and distinct part of health care fraud enforcement. The government’s emphasis on state MFCU participation, reliance on data analytics, and use of administrative tools reflects a move toward earlier detection and faster intervention, rather than reliance only on post-payment investigations.

Medicaid enforcement risk is both state-specific and increasingly coordinated. Compliance teams should proactively review provider enrollment submissions, documentation practices, third-party relationships, Medicaid managed care billing processes, and internal monitoring capabilities before billing patterns draw external scrutiny.