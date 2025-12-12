DOJ Unleashes New Health & Safety Unit. Anticipate Augmented Criminal Enforcement for Certain Regulated Industries

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has escalated its criminal enforcement efforts with the formation of the new Health & Safety Unit (HSU) within its Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, effective December 2, 2025. This critical development, following the consolidation of civil enforcement capabilities, signals an unmistakable intent: companies operating in health, safety, and consumer product sectors face unprecedented scrutiny and significantly heightened criminal risk.

The HSU is tasked with investigating and prosecuting violations of federal laws designed to safeguard public health and consumer safety. This launch is likely the result of establishing the Enforcement & Affirmative Litigation Branch and consolidating the Consumer Protection Branch from the Civil Division into the Fraud Section (see more details in our previous client alert on October 8, 2025), signaling DOJ’s intent to centralize and strengthen criminal enforcement of health and safety laws.

The HSU’s Sharpened Focus on Safety, Pricing, and Consumers

The HSU is charged with criminal enforcement of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), including Misbranding Offenses under 21 U.S.C. § 331. It prosecutes a broad range of offenses involving food, prescription medications, counterfeit pills, medical devices, dietary supplements, and tobacco products. These efforts form a critical part of the infrastructure protecting the nation’s food and drug supply chain and will affect a broad spectrum of industries.

HSU works closely with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other federal partners to pursue criminal actions against companies and individuals who engage in conduct such as:

Fail to maintain sanitary facilities

Distribute adulterated or misbranded food or drug products

Conceal safety-related information from FDA

Make significant misrepresentations to the public

These actions are no longer just regulatory hurdles; they are potential criminal liabilities.

The HSU will also investigate violations of the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA), the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA), and related statutes. The focus will be on companies and individuals who deliberately fail to report defects or hazards that pose an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death. This extends to critical collaborations with the Department of Transportation (DOT) and NHTSA, targeting those who conceal dangerous vehicle defects that endanger lives on our roads.

Further underscoring this shift, President Trump’s December 6, 2025, Executive Order, “Addressing Security Risks from Price Fixing and Anti‑Competitive Behavior in the Food Supply Chain,” directs DOJ and FTC to establish task forces to combat anti-competitive conduct. While focused on competition, this initiative reinforces the Administration’s overarching commitment to the integrity and safety of the U.S. food supply. Companies in the food and agriculture sectors must now anticipate a dual threat: heightened scrutiny of pricing alongside intensified health and safety enforcement.

Takeaways