DOJ Signals Shift to More Aggressive Trade Enforcement as New Trade Fraud Task Force Seizes Over US$1 Billion
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced that their joint Trade Fraud Task Force (TFTF) has generated more than US$1 billion in recoveries, penalties and forfeitures since its creation in August 2025. Federal authorities also unveiled a new DOJ litigation section focused on trade-related violations and issued a resource guide describing the government’s enforcement framework in this area. Taken together, these actions reflect an increasingly coordinated federal effort to address customs fraud and other import-related violations through not only administrative, but also criminal and civil enforcement, underscoring the importance of effective trade compliance programs for businesses engaged in international commerce.

SPB’s D. Michael KayeTom FirestoneChris Duncan and Mirrah Papovsky recently published an update examining these developments. Read the full insight here.

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