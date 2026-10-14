DOJ Sets New Corporate Fraud Enforcement Priorities

Executive Takeaways

The $25 million figure is not a charging threshold. DOJ identified losses of $25 million or more, or financial harm to 25 or more victims, as one of several nonexclusive factors Fraud Division prosecutors must weigh heavily in corporate cases.

Management involvement and concealment matter. DOJ places particular emphasis on whether corporate leadership knew about or participated in the alleged fraud and whether the company tried to conceal the conduct from the government.

Corporate fraud matters will receive more centralized oversight. The Fraud Division’s Corporate Enforcement Section will be involved throughout Fraud Division corporate investigations and will oversee compliance with corporate criminal resolutions.

DOJ is pairing enforcement priorities with expanded detection tools. The directive emphasizes data analytics, the National Fraud Detection Center, and new incentives for whistleblowers.

On October 1, the Department of Justice released a memorandum from National Fraud Enforcement Division chief Colin McDonald outlining the factors Fraud Division prosecutors must give significant weight when deciding whether to pursue charges or negotiate resolutions in corporate fraud cases. The memorandum also gives DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement Section a larger role in the supervision of corporate matters.

The directive provides companies with a clearer picture of the circumstances most likely to affect how the Fraud Division approaches a corporate investigation. It should not be read as creating bright line rules or safe harbors. The memorandum expressly describes its factors as non-exhaustive, leaving prosecutors discretion to consider the facts of each matter.

What Factors Will DOJ Consider in Corporate Fraud Cases?

The memorandum identifies a series of factors that Fraud Division prosecutors must weigh heavily when evaluating corporate cases. Because DOJ expressly sets them out as a list, they include whether executives knew about or participated in the fraud, whether the company attempted to conceal the conduct from the government, whether a scheme lasted three years or more or affected three or more federal districts, whether the conduct threatened national security, whether taxpayer funded programs were harmed, whether the scheme affected 25 or more victims or caused at least $25 million in losses, and whether the conduct involved immigration offenses or the movement of U.S. dollars to support foreign adversaries. DOJ also directs prosecutors to prioritize fraud involving healthcare, financial markets, government contracts, tax evasion, and tariff evasion.

The $25 million figure is likely to draw particular attention, but companies should not treat it as a minimum loss requirement for federal fraud enforcement. It is one consideration among several and the memorandum does not require a case to satisfy a particular number of factors before DOJ may pursue it. A lower dollar matter may remain significant where the facts otherwise raise concerns identified in the memorandum. For example, a case involving senior management participation may look very different to prosecutors from one involving isolated misconduct by a lower-level employee.

Will DOJ Bring Fewer Lower Dollar Fraud Cases?

The scope of the memorandum is also important. Directive 26-12 governs the National Fraud Enforcement Division’s corporate enforcement work. It does not purport to impose a Department-wide minimum loss requirement on every fraud prosecution brought by a U.S. Attorney’s Office. The directive expressly provides that its requirements do not extend to cases assigned to a District Fraud Counsel by a U.S. Attorney’s Office unless those matters are also supervised by the Fraud Division. DOJ has also described the Fraud Division’s broader mission as pursuing fraud regardless of its size or complexity. Companies should therefore view the listed factors principally as a roadmap to how DOJ will prioritize and resolve corporate matters within the Fraud Division rather than rigid jurisdictional or charging requirements.

What Role Will the Corporate Enforcement Section Play?

The directive also gives DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement Section a significant role in Fraud Division matters. Prosecutors must notify the Section of new corporate investigations and major developments in existing matters. The Section is expected to participate throughout the lifecycle of appropriate cases. This centralization may make consistency across Fraud Division corporate matters more important.

The Corporate Enforcement Section will also take primary responsibility for evaluating whether companies comply with corporate criminal resolutions. For companies negotiating with DOJ, that means the enforcement team across the table may no longer be the only relevant audience. Decisions made during an investigation may also receive review from officials focused specifically on corporate enforcement policy.

How is DOJ Using Data and Whistelblowers to Identify Fraud?

The memorandum also underscores the Fraud Division’s increasing use of centralized data analysis. DOJ says the National Fraud Detection Center and other components are proactively generating investigative leads and AAG McDonald directed Division leadership to develop additional programs to encourage whistleblowers to provide credible information, including, potentially, individuals who participated in the misconduct. For companies, this increases the value of identifying potential misconduct internally before the government does. Internal reporting systems should allow potentially significant issues to reach appropriate decisionmakers early enough for the company to investigate the facts and determine whether corrective action is warranted.

How Do the Recent FCA Changes Fit In?

The corporate enforcement directive follows DOJ’s September 18 revisions to the Justice Manual governing False Claims Act enforcement. The first revision reinstates and expands DOJ policy limiting the use of sub-regulatory guidance documents to establish FCA liability. Under the revised policy, enforcement actions must be grounded in a binding legal or contractual obligation rather than alleged noncompliance with agency guidance that does not itself have the force of law. This change may be particularly important in heavily regulated industries where agencies frequently rely on FAQs, policy statements, and other informal guidance to communicate their expectations. It gives companies a stronger basis to ask whether the obligation underlying an alleged FCA violation can actually be traced to binding law or a contractual requirement.

The second revision directs DOJ attorneys to actively consider whether the government should seek dismissal of a qui tam action after declining to intervene. DOJ must also revisit that determination when appropriate as the litigation progresses. For defendants in declined qui tam cases, the revised policy creates a clearer opportunity to present DOJ with reasons why continued litigation does not serve the government’s interests. Those arguments may become stronger as discovery develops and weaknesses in a relator’s case become more apparent.

What Do These Changes Mean for Companies?

Taken together, the recent changes provide companies with more information about where DOJ intends to focus its fraud enforcement resources and how it will approach corporate cases. The new corporate directive gives companies a clearer sense of the circumstances likely to draw greater scrutiny from the Fraud Division. The FCA revisions give companies additional grounds to challenge theories of liability based principally on nonbinding guidance and create a clearer avenue for seeking DOJ intervention in declined qui tam cases.

None of these changes suggest that DOJ is stepping away from fraud enforcement. The Department is simultaneously expanding its ability to identify potential cases through data analytics and whistleblower information. Companies already facing an investigation should assess the facts of the matter against DOJ’s newly stated priorities rather than focusing on any one factor. Companies not currently under investigation should consider whether their compliance and internal reporting processes are positioned to identify potential problems before they reach the government.