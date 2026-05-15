DOJ Seizes $2 Million in Data-Driven Medicare Fraud Action: Key Insights for Health Care Providers

On April 28, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the seizure of more than $2 million from Expert Wound Care PC, a Pasadena-based wound care clinic accused of defrauding Medicare by billing for skin graft procedures never performed. The clinic allegedly submitted over $46.6 million in false claims within approximately seven months. The case underscores the DOJ’s growing reliance on statistical benchmarking and data analytics to identify aberrant billing patterns — a strategy increasingly targeting wound care providers in particular.

DOJ’s Data-Driven Enforcement Methods

According to the affidavit supporting the seizure warrant, the government flagged Expert Wound Care based on several statistical red flags:

Per-claim averages. From July 2025 to March 2026, the clinic averaged approximately $37,449 per claim for skin substitute grafts — more than double the national average of $16,837.

From July 2025 to March 2026, the clinic averaged approximately $37,449 per claim for skin substitute grafts — more than double the national average of $16,837. Billing trajectory. Medicare billing escalated from $4,975 in July 2025 to approximately $33 million in December 2025, an extraordinary spike easily detectable through automated monitoring.

Medicare billing escalated from $4,975 in July 2025 to approximately $33 million in December 2025, an extraordinary spike easily detectable through automated monitoring. Utilization rates. The clinic’s rate of beneficiaries receiving skin substitute grafts was 38.5% — over six times the national average of 6%. Its share of total claims for these procedures was 63%, roughly nine times the national average.

The clinic’s rate of beneficiaries receiving skin substitute grafts was 38.5% — over six times the national average of 6%. Its share of total claims for these procedures was 63%, roughly nine times the national average. Payment concentration. One beneficiary alone accounted for approximately $6.2 million in payments, with an average paid amount per beneficiary of approximately $299,639.

These metrics reflect the DOJ’s institutionalized outlier-detection methodology. The Health Care Fraud Unit’s dedicated Data Analytics Team monitors billing trends, identifies aberrant providers, and helps prosecutors detect emerging schemes. DOJ leadership has stated publicly that “cutting-edge data analytics jumpstarted” investigations in the wound care space, including a separate $900 million amniotic wound care fraud scheme.

This data-driven approach accelerated in 2025 and 2026. In June 2025, the DOJ announced its largest-ever National Health Care Fraud Takedown, charging 324 defendants in connection with over $14.6 billion in alleged fraud — including seven defendants charged with approximately $1 billion in fraudulent claims for performing medically unnecessary skin grafts on dying patients. In December 2025, owners of Arizona wound graft companies were sentenced to over 14 years in prison for a $1.2 billion wound graft fraud scheme, with $126 million in assets seized. In November 2025, one of the nation’s largest wound care providers agreed to pay $45 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it programmed billing software to ensure Medicare was always billed for higher-reimbursed procedures.

The DOJ has further committed to data-driven enforcement by announcing a Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center, bringing together data specialists from the DOJ, Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the FBI to leverage cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics. The newly launched West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force — covering Arizona, Nevada, and Northern California — was formed explicitly because “data analytics show” a migration of fraud schemes to these regions. See Foley’s recent blog on the West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force.

Key Takeaways and Risk Considerations

This enforcement action, viewed alongside broader DOJ prosecutions in the wound care sector, carries several important implications:

Wound care remains a top enforcement priority. The concentration of major prosecutions — from the $1.2 billion Arizona case to the $45 million False Claims Act settlement to the Expert Wound Care seizure — reflects the DOJ’s sustained focus on what it views as a high-risk category prone to upcoding, services-not-rendered fraud, and medically unnecessary utilization.

Whistleblowers are no longer the primary trigger. Proactive data analytics allow the DOJ and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to identify aberrant providers before any complaint or subpoena is issued. Providers whose billing patterns deviate significantly from benchmarks should expect scrutiny — regardless of whether a qui tam relator has come forward.

Statistical outlier status supports civil and criminal enforcement. The government uses data not just to flag potential fraud, but as substantive evidence, particularly to show that a provider “knew or should have known” about improper billing. Rapid billing growth, per-claim averages far exceeding norms, and concentrated beneficiary payments can all support inferences of knowledge and intent.

Asset seizure is an aggressive early-stage tool. The government moved to seize funds before any indictment, using the civil forfeiture process to deprive the clinic of its proceeds while the investigation continues. Providers should understand that the DOJ may act swiftly to freeze assets, creating immediate financial disruption.

We will continue to monitor developments in this area. This alert is the first in a series that will explore the full spectrum of legal and compliance challenges facing wound care providers today — including the clinical and reimbursement context driving enforcement activity since 2019, the contractor audit and overpayment landscape, administrative law judge appeal strategies, common government liability theories, defense approaches to extrapolated recoupments and parallel proceedings, and proactive compliance frameworks. Future installments will offer in-depth guidance on each of these topics.