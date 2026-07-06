DOJ Revives Rare 'Financial Kingpin' Statute in Expanded Prosecution of Tricolor Founder

The Department of Justice unsealed a superseding eight-count indictment against Daniel Chu in a Manhattan courtroom on June 24. The founder and former CEO of Tricolor Holdings was originally indicted last December, alongside former COO David Goodgame. The indictment alleged that Tricolor executives systematically defrauded the company’s lenders, leading to the billion-dollar collapse of the subprime auto lender.

The Southern District of New York prosecutors built their case on the cooperation of two Tricolor executives, CFO Jerome Kollar and Finance Director Ameryn Seibold, who each pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Last month, Goodgame, Chu’s co-defendant in the December indictment, pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges before U.S. District Court Judge Kevin Castel and has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

At a June 30 hearing, Chu entered a plea of not guilty to the new charges levied against him. “He's innocent, and he looks forward to demonstrating that to a jury, even though it's not his burden,” his lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, told the judge, according to a transcript of the hearing. The defense team requested that the trial scheduled to begin on October 19, 2026, be delayed in light of the new charges and the voluminous discovery that the government has been slow to provide.

“He's an innocent man, but he has to be ready, and he has to be afforded reasonable time to review the government's evidence, to prepare his defense, to litigate all of these motions, to pursue third-party discovery, to do his own investigation, to prepare for substantial cross-examinations,” Schwartz said. “To meet an entirely new theory of the government case, it is not reasonable and not fair now to ask him to do that by October 19th, and there's no reason why it has to be done by October 19th.”

Judge Castel upheld the current trial date for the moment, but asked the legal teams to reserve February 1, 2027, as an alternative start date if he decides to grant the defense motion. The trial date may be confirmed at the next hearing scheduled for July 29.

Chu’s defense team maintains that the leading charge of the indictment, orchestrating a continuing financial crime enterprise (CFCE), is a novel and ill-defined legal theory which the government’s allegations do not support. The CFCE (18 U.S.C. § 225), also called the “financial kingpin” statute, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years to life in prison and has been used only a handful of times since it was enacted in response to the savings and loan crisis in the 1980s.

It has been over a decade since it was last used, but the SDNY is currently prosecuting two such cases. Patrick James, the former CEO and founder of First Brands, has also been charged under the CFCE statute. The automotive parts supplier collapsed into bankruptcy last year following allegations the company double-pledged collateral on multiple loans.

Vineet Gauri, a litigator at Barnes & Thornburg, has written that the decision of U.S. Attorney’s Offices to revive a dormant statute should be seen as part of the DOJ’s White Collar Enforcement Plan. Gauri suggests these two indictments are part of a “carrot and stick” approach “designed to further incentivize companies to voluntarily self-disclose misconduct.”

The prosecution comes against the backdrop of broader concerns over losses tied to private-credit financing.

The collapse of Tricolor and First Brands raised alarms about the growth of private credit and concerns that weak lending standards of the “so-called shadow banking sector” could reverberate across the U.S. banking industry as a whole. The costs of these two bankruptcies continue to be counted, but several leading banks have incurred significant losses, including JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, and Fifth Third Bancorp (as lenders to Tricolor) and Jefferies Financial Group and UBS (as lenders to First Brands).

When CEO Jamie Dimon announced JPMorgan Chase took a $170 million charge-off from its Tricolor loans, he admitted the bank made mistakes. He also suggested that there would be further losses in the private credit sector, noting, “when you see one cockroach, there are probably more … Everyone should be forewarned on this one.”

Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Group, noted that these failures are not evidence of a systemic problem, as there are always defaults. Marks explained that the cracks in the private credit market are the result of investor complacency and carelessness. During an economic downturn, careless investments will often “fail to hold up in a hostile environment.”

The private credit sector expanded following the banking reforms of the Dodd-Frank Act, which limits banks’ ability to engage in higher-risk lending and forces banks to keep more capital in reserve. But leading financial institutions still have a presence in private credit, working both as warehouse lenders, providing short-term loans to companies, and as asset-backed securities (ABS) underwriters that market and sell the securities.

The institutional investors holding notes issued by Tricolor sued the banks that operated as underwriters. The lawsuit alleged JPMorgan, Barclays, and Fifth Third ignored signs of fraud “because they were earning millions of dollars in fees from underwriting Tricolor’s securitized notes.” The case was recently thrown out by U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff, for reasons not yet publicly explained.

Daniel Chu’s defense team has continued to emphasize that the government’s investigation has been flawed from the start, built on the testimony of Kollar, who has every incentive to implicate Chu. The defense also argues that Kollar and Seibold “pleaded guilty to destruction of records, a fact that materially undermines their credibility.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not issue a public statement following Chu's June 30 arraignment.