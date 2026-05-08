DOJ Lawsuit Against Cloudera Alleges Discrimination Tied to PERM‑Related Hiring Practices

The U.S. Department of Justice, through its Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (IER), has filed a lawsuit against Cloudera alleging systemic discrimination against U.S. workers in hiring practices tied to the Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM) process. The PERM process is a U.S. Department of Labor procedure that requires an employer to test the U.S. labor market through good faith recruitment before sponsoring a foreign worker for permanent residency. It is designed to ensure that no qualified and available U.S. workers exist for the role and that hiring the foreign worker will not adversely affect U.S. workers’ wages or working conditions.

The enforcement action against Cloudera also aligns with the DOJ and DOL’s broader initiative, Project Firewall, which focuses on increased scrutiny of employment-based immigration programs and employer compliance. Launched in 2025, Project Firewall is a planned enforcement initiative by the DOL that focuses on strengthening compliance and deterrence around worker-protection laws. Framed as an internal “firewall” against wage theft and retaliation, Project Firewall aims to combine data analytics, cross-agency coordination, and targeted investigations to identify high-risk employers and industries, including the tech industry.

Legal Background and Issues Raised

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), specifically 8 U.S.C. Section 1324b, prohibits employers from discriminating in hiring or recruitment based on citizenship or immigration status, ensuring that U.S. workers and other protected individuals are not disadvantaged in favor of temporary visa holders. In parallel, the PERM labor certification framework under 20 C.F.R. Part 656 requires employers seeking to sponsor foreign nationals for permanent residency to conduct a genuine, good faith test of the U.S. labor market by using standard, accessible recruitment methods and certifying under penalty of perjury that no qualified U.S. workers are available for the role. These legal requirements are designed to ensure that foreign workers supplement, rather than displace, the U.S. workforce. In the current enforcement environment shaped by Project Firewall, these obligations are being examined more by federal agencies.

The government alleges that Cloudera manipulated its PERM recruitment process in a way that:

Prevented U.S. workers from meaningfully applying, and

Allowed the company to falsely claim that no qualified U.S. candidates were available.

Overview of the Allegations

The government alleges that from March 2024 through January 2025, Cloudera deviated from its standard hiring practices by creating a separate recruitment process for PERM-related roles, including failing to post these roles on its careers website. Instead, Cloudera allegedly directed applicants to apply through a dedicated email address that did not accept external messages. The government alleges that as a result, U.S. applicants received bounce-back errors, their applications were not received or tracked, and the company made no effort to investigate or remedy the issue, ultimately resulting in no U.S. applicants being considered or hired for at least seven high-paying roles that were sponsored under the PERM process. Despite this, Cloudera allegedly certified to the DOL that it had conducted good faith recruitment and found no qualified U.S. workers.These alleged practices reflect the type of conduct that enforcement efforts under Project Firewall are designed to identify and penalize.

The Charges Against Cloudera

The DOJ brings three primary claims against Cloudera:

Count 1: Cloudera allegedly created an application process that effectively blocked or discouraged U.S. applicants.

Count 2: The company allegedly failed to review or receive applications from U.S. candidates due to its application system.

Count 3: Cloudera allegedly reserved roles for temporary visa holders and denied fair opportunity to U.S. workers.

Requested Remedies

The government seeks remedies including civil penalties, back pay, and injunctive relief. The case highlights that PERM compliance must reflect genuine, accessible, and well-documented recruitment practices aligned with an employer’s normal hiring processes. Deficiencies in this area may expose companies to liability under the INA as well as broader risks affecting their H-1B and employment-based immigration programs, particularly given current enforcement priorities under Project Firewall.

What This Means for Employers

This case showcases that PERM compliance is not a paperwork exercise – it is a substantive test of the labor market. PERM roles must follow the same application channels and accessibility as standard roles, and deviations may be viewed as evidence of intent to exclude U.S. workers. When preparing and filing a PERM application on behalf of a foreign-national employee, an employer should:

Confirm that all recruiting channels work properly and that applications are tracked, reviewed, and documented

Demonstrate genuine consideration of U.S. applicants by maintaining an application audit report

Maintain an audit-ready compliance file for each PERM application submitted to the DOL for certification

Statements made on PERM application filings are under penalty of perjury and can form the basis of DOJ enforcement actions, especially as agencies expand investigations under Project Firewall.

Potential Impact on H-1B and PERM Strategy for Employers

The implications of this case may extend in four ways:

Increased Enforcement and Audits: Employers may see increased enforcement and audits through heightened coordination between the DOJ and DOL, with closer scrutiny of an employer’s:

• Recruitment practices

• Applicant tracking systems

• PERM audit responses

Higher Standard for “Good Faith Recruitment”: The DOJ is employing a higher standard for “Good Faith Recruitment” that evaluates whether an employer’s recruitment is consistent with its normal hiring practices and provides a genuine opportunity for U.S. workers to apply for and be considered for the PERM role – a key focus of Project Firewall. Risk in PERM Process Engineering: When streamlining or tailoring PERM hiring workflows, particularly through separate application systems, application methods that differ from standard hiring practices, or recruitment postings with limited visibility, employers should know that DOJ may interpret such deviations as discriminatory where they disadvantage U.S. workers from applying for the PERM role. Reputational Impact and Broader Exposure Beyond PERM: Findings in PERM-related investigations can trigger:

• Wider DOJ investigations into hiring practices extending beyond the PERM program

• Reputational harm to the company

• Potential impa

Conclusion

Employers cannot design hiring processes that indirectly exclude U.S. workers while pursuing immigration sponsorship.

PERM compliance sits at the intersection of immigration law, employment law, and enforcement risk. Companies that treat it as a procedural formality rather than a defensible hiring process may face increasing exposure to DOJ investigations, particularly as enforcement initiatives like Project Firewall continue to develop.