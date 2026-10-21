DOJ Launches Whistleblower Rewards Program Offering Payouts Before Convictions

On October 20, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division) announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP). DOJ describes WHIP as the first whistleblower rewards program to pay an up-front award for tips leading to criminal charges. The program follows Directive 26-12, issued October 1, which directed Fraud Division leadership to design programs that incentivize whistleblowers, including those who participated in the misconduct, to bring forward credible information about fraud. (See our Alert on Directive 26-12 here). A qualifying tipster may receive one reward of $10,000 to $30,000 for each distinct tip. Payment of these finder’s fees follows DOJ’s filing and unsealing of an indictment, information, or criminal complaint, and no minimum loss amount applies. Tipsters remain eligible for larger awards under other programs, such as the Criminal Division’s Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program.

According to DOJ, the Department of the Treasury is committing $25 million to the program.

Program Overview

WHIP operates as the Fraud Division’s Criminal Tip Rewards Pilot Program, which has an initial three-year term and rests on DOJ’s authority under 28 U.S.C. § 530C(b)(1)(L). WHIP applies to information relating to federal health care offenses and related crimes, and fraud on programs or benefits administered by specified agencies (including the Departments of Agriculture, Labor, Health and Human Services (HHS), Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Education, Veterans Affairs, and the Small Business Administration). DOJ has stated that the program will prioritize submissions involving hospice, home health care, day care, and special services fraud.

Eligibility

Only individuals may qualify. Among other conditions, the tip must be voluntary, truthful, complete, and based on “original information” provided in writing, and the tipster must cooperate with the resulting investigation. Individuals who meaningfully participated in the criminal activity are ineligible, although the guidance provides that minimal participants may be considered at DOJ’s discretion.

How WHIP Differs From Existing Programs

DOJ frames WHIP’s main distinction as timing. Most existing government rewards programs pay only after final resolution, including forfeiture and appeals, which often take years. The Criminal Division’s Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program, on the other hand, pays a percentage of forfeited assets after a successful prosecution. WHIP instead pays a fixed range at charging, regardless of the ultimate recovery.

Implications for Companies

Organizations in covered sectors should expect that credible information may reach prosecutors earlier in an investigation cycle. The guidance also highlights employer-related issues, including:

potential cooperation-credit consequences and enforcement risk if a company retaliates against a reporting individual; and

potential adverse consideration if an entity attempts to impede communications with DOJ, including through certain confidentiality-agreement enforcement.

For compliance and internal audit functions, the 120-day internal-reporting concept creates a defined period for an organization to assess and investigate an internal report before certain personnel may become eligible tipsters under the guidance’s exception framework.

Looking Ahead

WHIP tracks the priorities in Directive 26-12, which emphasizes health care and government program fraud and calls for policies that encourage disclosure. Because rewards turn on charges rather than the size of any recovery, the program reaches tips about schemes with little or no loss or a low likelihood of recovery.

DOJ has also said the covered categories could expand. Organizations in covered sectors should test hotlines and escalation procedures, review employment and separation agreements, reinforce anti-retaliation protections, and consider voluntary self-disclosure under DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, which the Directive instructs Fraud Division prosecutors to follow.