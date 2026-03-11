DOJ Issues New Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a first-of-its-kind Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP), a department-wide framework governing how the DOJ evaluates and resolves corporate misconduct. The policy applies to all corporate criminal matters except certain antitrust violations. The CEP incentivizes voluntary self-disclosure, full cooperation, and timely remediation by offering outcomes ranging from a full declination of prosecution to substantial reductions in fines.

DOJ Corporate Enforcement Policy Framework

The CEP establishes a three-tier structure for resolving corporate misconduct.

Part I: Declination of Prosecution

The DOJ will decline prosecution when a company voluntarily self-discloses, fully cooperates, and timely remediates, provided no aggravating circumstances are present. Examples of aggravating circumstances include particularly egregious misconduct or corporate recidivism within five years. Even when prosecution is declined, companies must still pay disgorgement, forfeiture, and restitution where appropriate.

Part II: Non-Prosecution Agreement with Significant Fine Reduction

Part II applies to companies that cooperate and remediate but narrowly miss the voluntary self-disclosure requirements or face aggravating factors. In those cases, the DOJ may offer a Non-Prosecution Agreement with a term of less than three years, no independent compliance monitor, and a fine reduction of 50% to 75% off the low end of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines range.

Part III: Reduced Penalty with Prosecutorial Discretion

Under Part III, companies that do not qualify for the first two tiers may still receive a reduction in penalties, though the DOJ caps the reduction at 50% of the applicable fine. Prosecutors retain full discretion over the ultimate resolution and enforcement terms.

Self-Disclosure, Cooperation, and Remediation

To qualify as voluntary self-disclosure under the CEP, a company must make a good-faith disclosure to the appropriate DOJ component before the misconduct is known to the Department or before an imminent threat of disclosure exists. The disclosure must also occur when the company has no preexisting obligation to report and must be made within a reasonably prompt time after becoming aware of the misconduct.

Disclosures made only to regulatory or civil enforcement agencies generally do not qualify, though they may receive limited credit. Notably, the policy allows companies to remain eligible for a declination even if a whistleblower submits to the DOJ first. To qualify, the company must self-report within 120 days of receiving the whistleblower’s internal report.

Under the CEP, full cooperation requires proactive, rolling disclosure of facts and evidence, rather than simple responses to document requests. Companies are expected to attribute facts to specific sources, make personnel available for interviews, and avoid interfering with investigative steps. Cooperation credit is earned incrementally and is not presumed.

Timely remediation requires root-cause analysis, an effective compliance program, disciplining responsible employees, and implementing controls governing personal and ephemeral messaging platforms used for business communications.

Practical Takeaways