DOJ Issues Corporate Enforcement Directive

A Reaffirmation of Existing Policy

The directive states that the Fraud Division will “zealously prosecute corporate actors that defraud taxpayers and the United States of America,” while it will “firmly guard against overbroad corporate enforcement” and avoid interfering with “legitimate business operations.”

Prosecutors are directed to follow the Principles of Federal Prosecution of Business Organizations and the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP). Under the CEP, the DOJ will decline to prosecute companies that voluntarily self-disclose, fully cooperate, timely remediate, and have no aggravating circumstances, though they must still pay disgorgement and restitution. The DOJ has already put these incentives into practice, issuing its first CEP declination to a health care company and applying the SDNY’s self-disclosure policy in recent matters.

A Central Role for the Corporate Enforcement Section

The Corporate Enforcement Section, created earlier this year, has a central role in Fraud Division corporate matters. Within seven days of the directive’s issuance, Fraud Division prosecutors must report any ongoing corporate investigations to the Chief of the Corporate Enforcement Section. The Section must also be promptly notified of new corporate investigations and significant developments in ongoing cases, will participate as necessary, and will take the lead in monitoring compliance with corporate criminal resolutions. According to the DOJ, this allocation of responsibility will “free up resources in the prosecuting sections to pursue additional individual and corporate cases.”

Priority Areas and “Great Weight” Factors

The directive identifies four priority areas for corporate investigations:

Health care, including health care fraud, distribution of controlled substances, and Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act violations.

Procurement, government contracts, and threats to public trust or financial integrity.

Significant evasion of “internal or external revenue.”

Tariff evasion, importation of goods or services, and forced labor.

Prosecutors must give “great weight” to a non-exhaustive list of factors in determining whether to bring charges and in negotiating plea or other agreements, including management’s knowledge of or involvement in the scheme, concealment from government agencies or auditors, conduct lasting three or more years, conduct affecting three or more federal districts, financial harm to at least 25 victims or $25 million in losses, and conduct involving immigration offenses.

Data Analytics and Whistleblowers

The directive notes that, through the National Fraud Detection Center and data analytics, the Fraud Division is “proactively generating leads and opening new individual and corporate fraud investigations at a rapid pace.”

The directive further instructs Division leadership, in consultation with law enforcement partners, to design programs that “appropriately incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information pertaining to fraud,” including those “who participated in the criminal conduct.” These efforts build on existing initiatives, including the DOJ’s Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program and whistleblower non-prosecution pilot programs in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

Practical Considerations

Companies, particularly those in the directive’s priority sectors, should consider the following: