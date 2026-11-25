On November 10, the DOJ issued two fact sheets explaining how servicemembers and their families may end certain residential, business, and vehicle leases early under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). The materials emphasize that qualifying retirement and separation orders can trigger lease termination rights, in addition to orders for active duty, deployment, or a permanent change of station.

The DOJ’s residential lease fact sheet explains that a servicemember may terminate a covered lease without penalty after entering active duty, receiving orders for a permanent change of station or deployment lasting at least 90 days, or receiving retirement or separation orders. The vehicle lease fact sheet describes separate eligibility requirements. In particular, it explains that a servicemember may terminate a vehicle lease after entering active duty or receiving deployment orders for at least 180 days. For permanent change of station, retirement, or separation orders, the move must be outside the servicemember’s current state or territory if the servicemember is outside the continental United States, or outside the continental United States if the servicemember is currently within it.

To exercise these rights, the fact sheets explain that servicemembers must:

Give written notice and supporting documentation. For a residential lease, provide the landlord with written notice of termination and a copy of the military orders or a commanding officer’s letter. For a vehicle lease, provide the leasing company with written notice and the same type of documentation.

Follow the applicable termination steps. A residential lease ends 30 days after the next rent payment is due. For a vehicle lease, the servicemember must return the vehicle within 15 days after giving notice. The leaseholder may charge only the prorated cost through the return date.

Avoid prohibited early termination charges. Landlords and vehicle leaseholders may not impose early termination fees or require repayment of concessions. The fact sheets also address refunds of advance payments and other permitted charges.

Putting It Into Practice: The DOJ’s fact sheets underscore that retirement and separation orders can trigger the same lease termination rights as deployment or relocation orders. The guidance is a useful prompt to review lease termination procedures before a servicemember’s transition or move creates a dispute over continuing payments.

Amanda Yap contributed to this article