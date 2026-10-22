DOJ Corporate Fraud Enforcement: New Policies, New Priorities for 2026

Overview

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has fundamentally reshaped its approach to corporate criminal enforcement over the past eighteen months during the Trump Administration. A series of policy announcements—culminating in the first-ever Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (March 10, 2026) and the Fraud Division’s Directive 26-12 (October 1, 2026)—signal a clear message: companies that self-report misconduct, cooperate fully, and remediate promptly will receive meaningful, predictable benefits. Those that do not can expect aggressive, multi-tool enforcement across an expanded set of priority areas.

This DE Insight summarizes the key developments and offers practical guidance for boards of directors, general counsel, and compliance officers.

Voluntary self-disclosure is now the cornerstone of a uniform, Department-wide enforcement framework, and for qualifying companies it offers a clear path to declination of prosecution. At the same time, DOJ’s enforcement priorities have broadened significantly. They now span health care fraud, trade and tariff violations, sanctions offenses, financial institution crimes, corporate procurement fraud, and more, so companies in nearly every regulated sector have reason to pay attention.

That broader reach comes as the Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program continues to expand. Employees have growing financial incentives to report misconduct, which makes strong internal reporting mechanisms more important than ever. Meanwhile, developments under the False Claims Act reflect heightened scrutiny of civil rights fraud and reinforce that statutory standards take precedence over sub-regulatory guidance.

Background: The 2025 Policy Shift

Beginning in early 2025, DOJ leadership embarked on an ambitious restructuring of its corporate enforcement apparatus. On May 12, 2025, the head of the Criminal Division, Matthew R. Galeotti, issued a memorandum titled “Focus, Fairness, and Efficiency in the Fight Against White-Collar Crime,” which revised the Criminal Division’s Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP). The memo emphasized incentivizing self-reporting and reducing unnecessary burdens on cooperating companies.

As Mr. Galeotti stated: “This is the time for companies to self-report. It is the time to do the work, come in early, cooperate, and remediate. The Criminal Division’s policies give clear benefits to those who do.”

The revised CEP established a three-part framework that would later serve as a template for the Department-wide policy adopted in March 2026.

Fraud Division Directive 26-12: “Corporate Enforcement in the Fight Against Fraud”

On October 1, 2026, the Fraud Division issued Directive 26-12, signaling an aggressive, all-tools approach to corporate fraud enforcement. The Directive reiterates core corporate enforcement principles while making clear that DOJ will bring the full weight of its investigative and prosecutorial resources to bear on fraud affecting government programs, health care, tax revenue, and international trade.

Current Enforcement Priorities

DOJ has identified a broad and evolving set of priority enforcement areas:

Health care fraud

Trade, tariff, and customs fraud

Corporate sanctions offenses

International cartels and transnational criminal organizations, including related money laundering and narcotics offenses

Federal immigration law violations by corporations

Material support of terrorism

Corporate procurement fraud

Financial institution crimes

Foreign and domestic corruption

Fraud against U.S. government programs and federal funds

This expansive list reflects DOJ’s intent to pursue corporate misconduct across virtually every regulated sector.

Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program

The Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program, which took effect August 1, 2024, is a three-year initiative administered by the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS). The program provides financial incentives for individuals who report original information leading to successful DOJ enforcement actions. A qualifying whistleblower may receive up to 30% of the first $100 million in net forfeited proceeds, and up to 5% of any amounts between $100 million and $500 million.

In 2026, DOJ revised the program to address coordination with other whistleblower frameworks. Notably, while a whistleblower will not receive duplicative awards for the same underlying misconduct reported under another program (such as a qui tam action), eligibility for another program no longer automatically disqualifies a whistleblower from participating in the DOJ pilot.

Additionally, the Treasury Department and FinCEN have proposed a 2026 whistleblower rule in the anti-money laundering and sanctions context that expressly references the DOJ CEP, suggesting whistleblower exposure is growing across agencies. Companies should take note and continue to develop robust internal reporting channels and anti-retaliation protections are no longer optional. These are essential to managing risk and future enforcement.

Monitor Selection Reforms

The Department of Justice has taken steps to increase transparency and consistency in the selection of corporate compliance monitors, and all DOJ components now maintain public monitor-selection policies. Each component uses either a standing or ad hoc monitor-selection committee, and every committee must include an ethics or professional responsibility official. Written memoranda must confirm that proposed monitors have no conflicts of interest. The relevant U.S. Attorney or Component Head is notified of the decision whether to require a monitor, and resolution agreements must explain the reasoning for or against imposing one.

These reforms are significant. The decision of whether a monitor is imposed, and who serves as monitor, can have substantial financial and operational implications for a company. The increased procedural rigor should help ensure that monitor requirements are both necessary and appropriately tailored.

False Claims Act Developments

Civil Rights Fraud Initiative (May 19, 2025). DOJ launched the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, which applies the False Claims Act’s (FCA) powerful enforcement tools to combat civil rights-related fraud. This initiative reflects DOJ’s willingness to use the FCA creatively and underscores the expanding reach of fraud enforcement into areas that may not traditionally have been associated with the statute.

Justice Manual Revisions (September 18, 2026). DOJ revised the Justice Manual to strengthen FCA enforcement. Among other changes, the revisions reinstate and build upon a 2017 policy providing that sub-regulatory guidance—such as agency memoranda, informal guidance, or policy statements—cannot impose legal obligations beyond those established by the relevant statute or regulation. This principle is significant for companies operating in heavily regulated industries, as it limits the ability of government actors to use informal guidance as a basis for fraud liability.

Practical Recommendations for Boards, General Counsel, and Compliance Officers

In light of these developments, we recommend that organizations take the following steps: