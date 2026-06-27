DOJ Argues for Executive Control Over Citizen Suits, Seeking Seismic Changes to Environmental Law Enforcement

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has moved to intervene in a Clean Air Act (CAA) citizen suit and dismiss the case, even though the government did not file its own enforcement action.

The government makes a novel argument that the Executive Branch may terminate citizen enforcement whenever the government determines that a case conflicts with federal priorities, state regulatory judgments, national security, or the public interest.

If successful, this argument could give the government a powerful new tool for controlling and limiting citizen suits under the CAA and potentially other statutes.

Background and Overview

Plaintiffs in a CAA citizen suit, NAACP v. xAI Corp., pending in the Northern District of Mississippi, allege that Defendant xAI and another entity operated gas-fired turbines to power data-center operations without required CAA permits and controls. NAACP v. xAI, No. 3:26-cv-00074 (N.D. Miss.). On June 15, 2026, the United States filed a motion to intervene as a plaintiff and dismiss the case with prejudice—not to litigate the permitting question or file claims of its own, but to end the suit entirely.

The government makes both statutory and constitutional arguments to support this dramatic step. The government’s statutory argument is that the CAA allows private parties to bring certain enforcement actions after notice, but it also gives the U.S a right to intervene in and seek dismissal of those actions. Specifically, DOJ argues that, once it intervenes, it has the status of an original plaintiff and, as such, it can voluntarily dismiss the case under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1) because defendants have not yet filed an answer or a motion for summary judgment.

The government also argues that enforcement of federal law is an Executive Branch function under Article II of the Constitution and that citizen plaintiffs cannot continue their suit over the U.S.’ objection when the Executive Branch has determined that the action should not proceed. DOJ emphasizes the fact that CAA civil penalties are payable to the U.S., not to citizen plaintiffs. In the government’s view, allowing private plaintiffs to pursue those penalties over the government’s objection would raise serious separation-of-powers concerns. DOJ emphasizes that the NAACP’s suit conflicts with federal enforcement priorities in three areas: maintaining U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence, expanding domestic energy infrastructure, and protecting national security interests.

Analysis

While citizen suits brought by individuals and environmental groups—and in some instances by States and local governments—have been a key element of environmental enforcement for decades, including thousands of lawsuits and billions in fines and settlements, and often incorporate large-scale injunctive relief, courts have long described environmental citizen suits as a supplement to governmental enforcement, not a replacement for it. In Gwaltney of Smithfield, Ltd. v. Chesapeake Bay Foundation, for example, the Supreme Court stated that citizen suits are intended to “supplement rather than to supplant governmental action.” 404 U.S. 49, 60 (1987). DOJ now seeks to apply that principle to limit the viability of citizen suit claims when the government decides to intervene, by claiming the right to terminate the action. If the Court upholds this position, it would create an implied authority analogous to DOJ’s express authority in the False Claims Act to intervene and to dismiss qui tam actions in certain circumstances.

The issue will be litigated vigorously. NAACP v. xAI is pending in a district court within the Fifth Circuit, where several appellate judges recently raised related Executive Branch authority concerns in dissent in the en banc CAA citizen suit case Environment Texas Citizen Lobby, Inc. v. ExxonMobil Corp., 123 F.4th 309 (5th Cir. 2024) (en banc). In the qui tam context, Justice Thomas’s dissent in United States ex rel. Polansky v. Executive Health Resources, Inc., 599 U.S. 419 (2023), and Justice Kavanaugh’s concurrence (joined by Justice Barrett), identified related questions of private intrusion into government litigation authority. The Pacific Legal Foundation has also advanced related separation-of-powers arguments in a Clean Water Act citizen suit pending in the Middle District of Tennessee, Tennessee Riverkeeper, Inc. v. City of Springfield, No. 3:26-cv-00284 (Jun. 15, 2026, M.D. Tenn.).

If DOJ’s new argument succeeds, it will provide a powerful path for the federal government to seek dismissal of environmental citizen suits that it determines are inconsistent with federal enforcement priorities, state implementation judgments, national security interests, or the public interest. There are already substantial governmental controls on citizen suits, including a statutory bar on such suits if the federal government or a State is diligently prosecuting claims. The new doctrine, if ratified by the courts, would fundamentally alter the application of the CAA’s citizen suit provision and potentially those of other major environmental laws, including the Clean Water Act, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, Endangered Species Act, and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act. The text and structure of those other statutes differ from those of the CAA in some respects, but the basic logic of the government’s position could apply. The government’s assertion in xAI of new authority to control citizen suits will command national attention and could quickly be before the Fifth Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Justin Smith contributed to this article