DOJ Announces Record Number of Defendants Charged in 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown

On June 23, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the results of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown. The so-called “takedowns” have become an annual event, and this year’s involved the largest number of defendants in Takedown history. For healthcare providers and organizations, the takeaway is clear: Enforcement is nationally coordinated, increasingly data-driven, sharply focused on Medicaid and vulnerable patient populations, and aimed at intercepting fraudulent payments before they go out the door.

By the Numbers

DOJ charged a record 455 defendants — including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals — in schemes involving over $6.5 billion in alleged false claims. While that loss figure may appear modest compared to 2025’s record $14.6 billion total, a single investigation, Operation Gold Rush, accounted for almost $11 billion of the 2025 total. Excluding that single outlier, this year’s figure looks more impressive in comparison, reflecting broad-based enforcement. The reported cases spanned 56 federal districts and 45 states and territories, with 50 of the 53 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units (the state-level agencies that investigate Medicaid fraud) participating — the most in Department history.

Alongside the charges, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) suspended 1,079 providers and revoked billing privileges for 1,403 providers, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) pursued over 1,400 exclusions and Civil Monetary Penalties Law actions seeking more than $10 billion.

Medicaid Fraud Takes Center Stage

Medicaid enforcement was a central theme of this year’s Takedown. Of the 455 defendants, 295 — nearly two-thirds — were charged with Medicaid fraud involving over $518 million in alleged false claims, the largest number of Medicaid fraud defendants and the largest Medicaid loss amount charged in Department history. DOJ attributed these results in part to broader state coordination and to the Acting Attorney General’s expansion of the Health Care Fraud Unit, including the hiring of 15 prosecutors dedicated to investigating Medicaid fraud nationwide, building on the recent Minnesota Health Care Fraud Takedown.

This emphasis on Medicaid enforcement reflects a broader federal priority. In April, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz issued a nationwide directive requiring all 50 states to submit comprehensive, two-year strategies for auditing and revalidating high-risk Medicaid providers. On May 13, HHS-OIG sent a letter to the attorneys general of every state announcing a “robust review” of each state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), the specialized state law-enforcement agencies responsible for investigating fraud in the Medicaid program. The letter, among other things, mandated strict compliance with statutory requirements and outlined potential consequences for noncompliance up to and including suspension or loss of federal funding. And, as discussed in a previous post, in late May, DOJ’s Civil Division issued a memorandum directing attorneys to fast-track and prioritize False Claims Act qui tam cases involving fraud against federally funded, state-administered benefits programs such as Medicaid.

Data-Driven Enforcement

DOJ’s announcement repeatedly emphasized the government’s expanding use of data analytics, including artificial intelligence, to detect potentially fraudulent activity.

A leading example involves amniotic wound allografts, a wound dressing made from donated human tissue used to help difficult-to-heal wounds heal more effectively. Eleven defendants, including a company executive and eight medical professionals, were charged across six districts in connection with billions of dollars in allegedly fraudulent allograft claims. These alleged frauds came to light because the Health Care Fraud Unit’s Data Analytics Team detected a substantial increase in allograft billing, from less than $200 million in 2019 to $14.4 billion in 2025.

DOJ also announced the first prosecution arising from the Unit’s Data Fusion Center, which was formed last year to combine data analytics with financial analysis to more readily detect fraud. The Fusion Center’s Financial Intelligence Review Team was able to detect an alleged $67 million scheme to bill Illinois Medicaid for behavioral health services that were never provided. There, prosecutors opened the investigation within five days of the financial-intelligence review, demonstrating that the Department is indeed relying upon, and gaining significant investigative efficiencies from, its investment in data analytics.

The DOJ-CMS Data Agreement

Building on this approach, DOJ’s Fraud Division and CMS announced an agreement under which the Fraud Division will be provided direct access to CMS’s data warehouse to deploy advanced analytics algorithms and AI tools. CMS is also developing a claims processing system featuring electronic attestation, identity verification, and IP address log-in. CMS leadership framed the strategy as moving from “playing catch-up” to freezing suspicious payments before funds leave the program.

Takeaways

Beyond the headline-grabbing numbers, the 2026 Takedown provides a useful map of where healthcare fraud enforcement is heading.

Medicaid fraud enforcement is a federal priority. Medicaid risk should thus be treated as a compliance priority by providers. DOJ’s hiring of additional prosecutors focused on Medicaid means federal prosecutors are now more directly active in Medicaid cases that historically have been led by MFCUs. Moreover, DOJ plays just one part in the administration’s “whole-of-government” approach to Medicaid fraud enforcement, which involves the Criminal and Civil Divisions of DOJ, along with HHS-OIG and CMS.

Vulnerable populations are an aggravating factor. Cases in this year’s Takedown involved patients from homeless populations, Native American communities, and individuals in hospice care. DOJ’s press release highlighted these facts prominently, signaling that schemes targeting Medicaid-dependent or otherwise vulnerable patients are a prosecutorial priority. Providers serving these populations should apply heightened scrutiny to their billing and referral practices.

Data analytics are more proactive than ever. The government detected the allograft billing spike before most payments left the program, and the Financial Intelligence Review Team opened a new investigation into the Illinois behavioral health scheme within five days of the initial analysis. Providers should understand that anomalous billing patterns may already be flagged, even in the absence of an audit. Compliance programs that rely on responding to external inquiries are insufficient; internal billing audits need to be capable of identifying the same outliers the government is seeing.

Specific service lines face elevated risk. The 2026 Takedown charged defendants in behavioral health, social adult day care, personal care attendant services, crisis stabilization, home health, and hospice. These are not necessarily new areas of focus, but the scale of Medicaid fraud charges this year and the explicit DOJ authorization to investigate these schemes nationally means providers in these service lines should treat compliance reviews as urgent rather than routine.