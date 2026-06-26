DOJ Announces Record 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown: 455 Defendants, $6.5 Billion Alleged Fraud

2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown

DOJ’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown is described as the largest “whole‑of‑government” health care fraud operation in the department’s history. The initiative resulted in criminal charges against 455 defendants, including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals, for alleged participation in health care fraud and opioid diversion schemes totaling more than $6.5 billion in false and fraudulent claims. The alleged conduct includes extensive patient harm and, in some instances, patient deaths.

Enforcement actions reached 56 federal judicial districts and 45 states and territories. The operation featured participation by all 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units, along with a broad coalition of federal, state, and local investigative agencies and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. DOJ emphasized that the takedown reflects a new level of coordination with international partners, with several high‑value fugitives apprehended overseas and returned to the United States.

The takedown integrated parallel administrative and civil remedies alongside criminal prosecutions, reflecting a full‑spectrum enforcement strategy:

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) suspended 1,079 providers and revoked billing privileges for an additional 1,403 providers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS‑OIG) reported 48 Civil Monetary Payment settlements totaling over $73 million, more than 1,400 provider exclusions, and 25 Civil Monetary Penalties Law actions seeking over $10 billion in payments to the Medicare Trust Fund based on suspended payments CMS intercepted before disbursement.

Civil enforcement included charges against 13 defendants for $14.8 million in alleged health care fraud schemes and civil settlements with 31 defendants totaling $23 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated 928 administrative actions since Oct. 1, 2025, seeking to revoke or limit authority to handle or prescribe controlled substances.

These measures underscore DOJ and CMS’s increasing willingness to combine fraud prosecutions with swift administrative suspension, revocation, and recoupment tools.

Key DOJ Health Care Fraud Cases Highlight Wound Care, Medicaid, Opioids, and Patient Harm Enforcement Priorities

Amniotic wound allografts: 11 defendants charged across six districts in connection with billions in claims. In Arizona, providers allegedly billed Medicare over $4 billion for allografts re-labeled and sold at a 2,000% markup with approximately 40% kickbacks, often applied to hospice patients and unnecessary wounds.

Behavioral health/Medicaid: The first prosecution arising from the Financial Intelligence Review Team, which combines traditional data analytics with financial analysis, alleged $67 million in false Illinois Medicaid claims, including more than 500 service hours billed per day; prosecutors opened the investigation within five days of financial review.

Patient harm: A Southern District of Florida cardiovascular practice allegedly billed $89 million for unnecessary testing of student athletes, "rubber-stamping" results — including one athlete cleared in approximately 11 seconds who died around 24 days later from an enlarged heart.

Opioids: 36 defendants, including 28 licensed professionals, were charged with alleged illegal diversion of prescription opioids and other controlled substances, including a "voicemail refill line" for Schedule II substances allegedly linked to overdose deaths.

Transnational fraud: New charges in the Southern District of Florida targeted an additional $3.7 billion in false DME claims tied to a transnational organization that has allegedly submitted over $10 billion in claims; the defendant was apprehended abroad and returned.

What DOJ’s 2026 Health Care Fraud Enforcement Surge Means for Providers, Compliance Programs, and Risk Management

Health care fraud enforcement is becoming increasingly more proactive and data driven. DOJ and CMS now identify suspect billing in near real time, open investigations within days, and move quickly to seize assets and intercept payments before they are disbursed or dissipated.

Equally significant is the full-spectrum use of administrative and civil tools alongside criminal charges. This makes early compliance and rapid response capability essential to decrease risk exposure and avoid liability.

DOJ’s record-breaking 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown reveals trends that warrant attention:

High-dollar specialties showing rapid utilization spikes are priority targets, including wound care/amniotic allografts, genetic testing, telemedicine, behavioral health, and durable medical equipment. CMS's mid-cycle realignment of allograft reimbursement to $127 per square centimeter (effective Jan. 1, 2026) signals that pricing and coverage policy will move quickly when data reveals abuse.

Medicaid is now a central enforcement focus, with 295 defendants tied to more than $518 million in alleged false Medicaid claims — the largest such figures in DOJ history. Schemes targeting vulnerable populations (the homeless, Native Americans, the elderly, and the terminally ill) draw particular emphasis.

Patient harm is treated as a core enforcement driver. DOJ foregrounded cases involving deaths and neglect, signaling that quality-of-care failures tied to fraudulent billing will be charged aggressively and publicized.

Cross-border cooperation and fugitive apprehension have expanded materially. Through new data-sharing agreements (Department of Homeland Security, Federal Trade Commission), cloud and AI tools deployed within CMS's Integrated Data Repository, and the FBI's "Most Wanted Fraudsters List," DOJ is pursuing defendants who flee abroad — with recent apprehensions in Estonia, the Philippines, Turkey, and Cyprus.

The 2026 takedown confirms a shift toward analytics-led detection, early asset seizure, parallel civil and administrative remedies, and aggressive Medicaid and patient harm enforcement. Providers in high-utilization specialties should prioritize robust billing controls, monitoring of their own data against peer norms, documentation integrity, and readiness to respond to payment suspensions or revocations on short notice. Given that enforcement is increasingly beginning with data analytics, organizations that can identify and correct outlier billing patterns internally — before the government does — will be best positioned to avoid scrutiny and mitigate exposure.