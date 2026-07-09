DOJ Announces $9.7 Million Resolution with Bank Over BSA/AML Compliance Failures
Thursday, July 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 30, the DOJ announced that a community bank entered into a non-prosecution agreement and agreed to pay more than $9.7 million to resolve an investigation into violations of the Bank Secrecy Act. The DOJ alleged that the bank willfully failed to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) program, in violation of the Bank Secrecy Act.

According to the agreement, between 2010 and 2021, the bank failed to maintain adequate AML/CFT controls related to suspicious customer activity. Specifically, the DOJ alleged that the bank:

  • Failed to address repeated suspicious activity. The bank allegedly allowed certain customers to continue using accounts after identifying suspicious activity, including potential check kiting activity, despite compliance personnel recommending additional review or account closure.
  • Lacked sufficient controls for high-risk customers. The bank allegedly did not have adequate procedures governing how account closure decisions should be made, who was responsible for those decisions, what documentation was required, or the applicable timeline for review.
  • Overrode compliance recommendations. The DOJ alleged that certain bank personnel allowed business considerations to override compliance concerns, resulting in continued account access for customers subject to multiple suspicious activity reports.
  • Failed to prevent ongoing fraudulent activity. The DOJ alleged that weaknesses in the bank’s AML/CFT program allowed a check kiting scheme to continue for more than a decade, resulting in approximately $6.3 million in losses to another financial institution.

As part of the resolution, the bank agreed to pay a $9 million penalty and forfeit approximately $736,000 in proceeds from overdraft fees associated with the accounts involved in the alleged conduct. The bank also agreed to continue enhancing its AML/CFT program, cooperate with the DOJ’s investigation, report potential violations of federal criminal law, and provide updates regarding remediation efforts.

Putting It Into Practice: The resolution highlights the DOJ’s continued role in financial services enforcement amid broader changes to the federal enforcement landscape (previously discussed here). Financial institutions should ensure that AML/CFT policies clearly define escalation procedures, account closure review processes, documentation requirements, and responsibilities for managing high-risk customer relationships.

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

FTC Seeks Comment on AI Policy Statement
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CFTC Seeks Input on Regulatory Barriers Facing Fintech Firms
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
The White House Executive Order on Advanced AI Innovation and Security—Key Takeaways for Healthcare Organizations
by: Esperance Becton , Carolyn V. Metnick
Federal Reserve Proposes Risk-Based AML/CFT Program Requirements
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Seven Insurance Regulatory Issues That Frequently Arise in Private Equity Transactions
by: David W. Deal
New York’s “No Severance Ultimatums Act” Would Increase Severance Agreement Requirements
by: Matthew J. Netti , Jamie Moelis
EEOC Rescinds Affirmative Action Guidelines: What the Commission’s Vote Means for Employers with Voluntary Affirmative Action Plans
by: Stephen E. Fox , Jonathan E. Clark
Additional States Continue Legislative Trend with New Laws Limiting Use of Artificial Intelligence in Health Insurance Determinations
by: Joel H. Dankwa , Alyanna Gallo
FTC, Like States, Worried About Data Broker Activities
by: Liisa M. Thomas
Colorado Requires Home Equity Investment Company to Comply with State Consumer Lending Laws
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Minnesota AG Sues Earned Wage Access Provider over Alleged Payday Lending Violations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Louisiana Enacts Comprehensive Money Transmission Law, Mirroring Laws in Other States
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Vermont, The Green Mountain State, Gives Green Light to Comprehensive Privacy Law
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 